tech2 News Staff 25 June, 2018 13:11 IST

Xiaomi Mi Pad 4 launched in China with an 8-inch display, SD 660 from CNY 1,099

The Mi Pad 4 goes on sale on 29 June while bookings for the first sale have already begun.

Alongside the Redmi 6 Pro, Xiaomi has also launched the Mi Pad 4 tablet in China starting at a price of CNY 1,099 which is approximately Rs 11,500.

The Mi Pad 4 starts at a price of CNY 1,099. Image: Xiaomi China

Featuring slim bezels on the sides and rounded corners, the Mi Pad 4 has been launched in both Wi-Fi only and Wi-Fi + LTE variants. There are two storage variants each for both the Wi-Fi only version and the Wi-Fi + LTE version — 3 GB RAM with 32 GB storage and 4 GB RAM with 64 GB storage. Sales begin on 29 June while reservations for the first sale have already begun.

The Mi Pad 4 features an 8-inch full HD display with a resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels and an aspect ratio of 16:10. The tablet is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC clocked up to 2.2 GHz which comes as standard on both RAM variants. The tablet runs Xiaomi's latest MIUI 10 interface built on top of Android Oreo 8.1. However, there is no storage expansion feature.

The tablet gets an 8 MP f/2.0 rear-facing camera with support for HDR. Image: Xiaomi China

The Mi Pad 4 features a 13 MP f/2.0 rear-facing camera with HDR support and a 5 MP f/2.0 front-facing camera for selfies and video-calling.

Xiaomi has also thrown in an AI-enabled face unlock feature on the tablet and a large 6,000 mAh battery.

Connectivity options on the tablet include 4G LTE (single nano-SIM), Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (dual-band, 2.45 GHz and 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, 3.5 mm headphone jack, and USB Type-C. GPS and A-GPS options are only available on the LTE variant. Sensors on the Wi-Fi only model include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor and a gyroscope.

