Xiaomi launched the MIUI 10 in May along with its flagship Mi 8 celebrating its 8th anniversary in China. Initially, the MIUI 10 beta update was available on Redmi Note 5, the Redmi Note 5 Pro, the Redmi S2, the Mi Mix 2 and the Mi Mix 2S. The user interface was announced for the global audience during the launch of Redmi Y2 in Delhi.

Now, the company is bringing the user interface to 28 more devices and a list has been spotted on the MIUI forum.

A list of devices spotted on MIUI Forum, which will receive the MIUI 10 update includes Xiaomi Mi 8, Xiaomi Mi 8 SE, Xiaomi Redmi 5, Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro/Plus, Xiaomi Note 5A, Xiaomi Note 5A Prime, Xiaomi Mi Mix 2, Xiaomi Mi Mix, Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S, Xiaomi Mi 6X, Xiaomi Mi 6, Xiaomi Mi 5X, Xiaomi Mi Note 5, Xiaomi Redmi Note 5, Xiaomi Redmi Y2, Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X, Xiaomi Redmi 5A, Xiaomi Redmi 5S, Xiaomi Redmi 5s Plus, Xiaomi Mi Note 3, Xiaomi Mi Max, Xiaomi Mi Max 2, Xiaomi Mi 5X, Xiaomi Mi Max Prime, Xiaomi Mi 5c, Xiaomi Mi 4s, Xiaomi Mi 4c and Xiaomi Redmi 4X.

The update on the smartphones are expected to come after the beta testing program ends on 24 July.

It is expected that the stable version will be launched on the devices in the order of the beta update release. This means that the smartphones that were the first to get the beta version will get the stable version first. The list doesn't include Redmi 6 series of smartphones including Redmi 6, Redmi 6A and Redmi 6 Plus.

Xiaomi claims to have improved the performance, UI, sounds and AI Portrait mode with the new interface and brought screen navigation gesture similar to iPhone X on the compatible devices.

The home group is less cluttered as it has been regrouped on the basis of type of app. The weather app, calendar app and recent menu come with a new design on the MIUI 10.

MIUI 10 is expected to bring AI capability to the single lens camera. More details about the feature of the MIUI 10 can be read here.