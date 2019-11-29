tech2 News Staff

Xiaomi’s upcoming Redmi flagship smartphone, the Redmi K30 is going to launch on 10 December in China. Leading up to the announcement, the company has been teasing some of the features that the device will pack. The latest update is about the rear camera.

Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing has teased that the Redmi K30 will feature the “world’s first high-resolution image sensor.” Gizmochina reported that Weibing didn’t reveal the resolution of the camera and the rest of the details will be announced at the launch event.

The Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro and Mi Note 10 both feature Samsung’s 108 MP camera sensor. While the same sensor could make its way to the Redmi K30, it’s being reported that it could actually feature the 60 MP Sony IMX686 camera sensor. Although the sensor is official, it hasn’t been officially announced for a commercially available phone.

The Redmi K30 series will be the company’s first smartphone to support dual-mode 5G that includes hardware for standalone (SA) and non-standalone 5G networks.

Earlier, Weibing had teased two posters in China on Weibo. The first teaser confirmed that the Redmi K30 will sport a dual-punch hole display camera for selfies. Two front cameras are seen horizontally aligned and are placed on the top right of the smartphone. The other teaser was about 5G support.

Redmi K30 Pro and Redmi K30 specifications (expected)

Recently, live images of the phone were leaked that gave us a glimpse of the kind of specs the phone could carry. In the leaked images, we can see the 'Display Settings' of the phone, which reveals that the Redmi K30 is likely to come with a 6.6-inch display that has an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. In terms of processing power, the images reveal that the smartphone might have Qualcomm's Adreno 618 GPU, but it does not reveal the processor. It is being speculated that Redmi K30 might be powered by a Snapdragon 700 series 5G chipset. The images also suggested that the Redmi K30 will also come with a 120 Hz display.

As reported by Droidshout, Redmi K30 is expected to come bundled with a 30 W fast charger. As per previous reports, the smartphone might feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. In terms of camera, Redmi K30 is likely to come with a Sony IMX686 image sensor.

