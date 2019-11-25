Monday, November 25, 2019Back to
Redmi K30 images leaked, might come with a 6.6-inch display and 30W fast charger

Redmi K30 5G is expected to debut next month, it might be powered by a Snapdragon 700 series 5G SoC.


tech2 News StaffNov 25, 2019 09:23:13 IST

As per Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun, Redmi's upcoming smartphone — Redmi K30 5G — will arrive in China next month. This smartphone will be the successor to the popular Redmi K20 Pro (Review) that was launched in India earlier this year at a starting price of Rs 27,999.

As per a post on Weibo that shared live images of Redmi K30, the smartphone is likely to come with a pill-shaped hole on the top right corner of the screen that will house a dual selfie camera. Some official teasers have also revealed the same.

Redmi K30 images leaked, might come with a 6.6-inch display and 30W fast charger

Redmi K30 5G will be the first 5G smartphone of the brand. Representational image.

The images also suggested that just like the OnePlus 7T (Review), the Redmi K30 will also come with a 120 Hz display.

In the leaked images, we can see the Display Settings of the phone, which reveals that Redmi K30 is likely to come with a 6.66-inch display that has an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. In terms of processing power, the images reveal that the smartphone might have Qualcomm's Adreno 618 GPU, but it does not reveal the processor. It is being speculated that Redmi K30 might be powered by a Snapdragon 700 series 5G chipset.

Redmi K30 leaked images. Image: Weibo

Redmi K30 leaked images. Image: Weibo

These images do not reveal the design of the phone as it is packed in a chunky black case.

This Weibo post has since been taken down from the platform.

Redmi K30 appeared on a Chinese certification website. Image: Droid shout.

Redmi K30 appeared on a Chinese certification website. Image: Droid shout.

As reported by Droidshout, Redmi K30 is expected to come bundled with a 30 W fast charger.

This smartphone will also be launched in a 5G variant, it seems, making it the first 5G phone from Xiaomi.

As per previous reports, the smartphone might feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. In terms of camera, Redmi K30 is likely to come with a Sony IMX686 image sensor.

 

