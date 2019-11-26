tech2 News Staff

Xiaomi will be officially launching the Redmi K30 series on 10 December. The series will include the Redmi K30 Pro and K30 smartphones that will support 5G networks.

Gadgets 360 reported that Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing announced the launch date in a Weibo post. The Redmi K30 series will be the company’s first smartphone to support dual-mode 5G that includes hardware for standalone (SA) and non-standalone 5G networks.

Earlier, Weibing had teased two posters in China on Weibo. The first teaser confirmed that the Redmi K30 will sport a dual-punch hole display camera for selfies. Two front cameras are seen horizontally aligned and are placed on the top right of the smartphone. The other teaser was about 5G support.

Redmi K30 Pro and Redmi K30 specifications (expected)

Recently, live images of the phone were leaked that gave us a glimpse of the kind of specs the phone could carry. In the leaked images, we can see the 'Display Settings' of the phone, which reveals that the Redmi K30 is likely to come with a 6.6-inch display that has an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. In terms of processing power, the images reveal that the smartphone might have Qualcomm's Adreno 618 GPU, but it does not reveal the processor. It is being speculated that Redmi K30 might be powered by a Snapdragon 700 series 5G chipset. The images also suggested that the Redmi K30 will also come with a 120 Hz display.

As reported by Droidshout, Redmi K30 is expected to come bundled with a 30 W fast charger. As per previous reports, the smartphone might feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. In terms of camera, Redmi K30 is likely to come with a Sony IMX686 image sensor.

