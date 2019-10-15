Tuesday, October 15, 2019Back to
Redmi K30 teased to come with dual selfie camera, dual band 5G support

The Redmi K30 is expected to launch in the first half of the year 2020.


tech2 News StaffOct 15, 2019 12:32:02 IST

Just months after the debut of the new Redmi K series — Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro (review) — Xiaomi is already teasing the arrival for Redmi K30.

Redmi K20 Pro has three rear cameras.

Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing in teased two posters in China on the social networking site Weibo. The first teaser confirms that the Redmi K30 will sport a dual-punch hole display camera for selfies. The two front cameras are seen horizontally aligned and are placed on the top right of the smartphone. This will be the first Xiaomi phone to sport such a Samsung/Huawei-like display design.

Image: Xiaomi/Weibo

Image: Xiaomi/Weibo

Image: Xiaomi/Weibo

Image: Xiaomi/Weibo

Coming to the second teaser: While we already knew that the Redmi K30 will support 5G, the Xiaomi teaser further confirms that and adds that the phone will have dual-band 5G support. The teaser reveals that the Redmi K30 will support 5G standalone and non-standalone (SA/NSA) sub-6Hz networks. The latter was also confirmed by Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun in a separate post on Weibo.

Image: Lei Jun/Weibo (via GizChina)

Image: Lei Jun/Weibo (via GizChina)

Further, according to a report by GizChina, the Redmi K30 will also be the first smartphone to use the Snapdragon 700 series 5G chipset. The report also claims that the smartphone will likely launch in the first half of the year 2020.

