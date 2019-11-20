tech2 News Staff

Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun has reportedly confirmed that the brand will launch its first 5G smartphone — Redmi K30 — next month. This upcoming smartphone will be a successor of Redmi K20 Pro (Review), which was launched in India a few months back at a starting price of Rs 27,999.

As per a report by a Chinese website, Anzhuo, at the Xiaomi Developers Conference today, Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun confirmed that Redmi K30 5G smartphone will debut in China next month. On the contrary, Xiaomi vice president Lu Weibing shared recently in a post on Weibo, confirming the previously rumoured timeline for Redmi K30's launch in 2020. It is possible that the company launches the phone in December but is available for purchase in January.

The company has teased the Redmi K30 recently on Weibo which revealed a few specs about the phone. The teaser reveals that the Redmi K30 will feature a dual punch-hole display that will house the selfie cameras. The teased images also confirm that this punch hole camera will sit on the top right corner of the display.

As for the specs, XDA Developers has reported that Redmi K30 is likely to come with a 120 Hz display refresh rate. The report also reveals that the smartphone might feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. In terms of camera, the report suggests that the smartphone might come with a Sony IMX686 image sensor.

As per the previous reports, the Redmi K30 is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 700 chipset.

