tech2 News Staff

After Honor recently announced that it will soon be debuting its laptop lineup in India, Xiaomi has now reportedly been spotted registering RedmiBook trademark in India, which suggests the laptop may soon launch in the market.

The trademark was first spotted by 91Mobiles on the website of Intellectual Property India, an agency for patents and trademarks under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Xiaomi's now-sub brand Redmi launched its first laptop last year, called the RedmiBook 14. Eventually, through the year, two more variants of the laptop were launched with the same screen size.

The latest laptop Redmi launched was the RedmiBook 13, which was unveiled alongside the Redmi K30 5G in China.

RedmiBook 13 pricing, specifications and features

RedmiBook 13 was launched in China last month at a price of CNY 4,199 (approx Rs 42,000).

The laptop sports a 13.3-inch full-HD anti-glare display with an 89 percent screen-to-body ratio. It has Nvidia GeForce MX250 graphics and 8 GB DDR4 RAM. It is powered by 10th generation of Intel Core processor. RedmiBook 13 has a metal body and DTS surround sound audio support.

Other features of the RedmiBook 13 include Windows 10 operating system, Microsoft Office Student Edition, Harman speakers with DTS support, dual-band Wi-Fi support, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, two USB 3.1 port, an HDMI port, and a 3.55 mm audio jack.

It has a 40 Whr battery with 65W adaptor that the company claims can deliver 11 hours of video playback and 8.5 hours of web browsing. The 1C fast-charging support means the laptop can deliver 50 percent charge in 35 minutes, Xiaomi says.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.