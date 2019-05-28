Tuesday, May 28, 2019Back to
Xiaomi announces the RedmiBook 14 budget laptop starting at a price of $580

The top variant comes with an Intel Core i7 CPU and NVIDIA GeForce MX250 GPU at only $725

tech2 News StaffMay 28, 2019 15:25:04 IST

After some teasing, Xiaomi has finally announced the RedmiBook 14 during the launch of its ‘Flagship Killer 2.0’ Redmi K20 series and Redmi 7A smartphone in China. The RedmiBook 14 is the first laptop be released under the Redmi sub-brand where the previous laptops fell directly under Mi.

Xiaomi RedmiBook 14.

Xiaomi RedmiBook 14.

Staying true to its brand philosophy of being a budget device, the RedmiBook 14 is directed towards the budget conscious. It sports a 14.1-inch full HD display with a screen-to-body ratio of 81.2 percent. The laptop has a metal body design in a silver colour finish. Although the RedmiBook 14 isn’t the lightest at 1.5 kg, it’s still quite thin at a thickness of 17.95 mm.

The lowest configuration features an 8th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 4 GB of RAM and 256 GB of SSD storage. For users who need more powerful hardware, the laptop has a configuration which gets an Intel Core i7 CPU, 8 GB of RAM and 512 GB of SSD storage. Both the laptops come equipped with discrete NVIDIA GeForce MX250 graphics.

In connectivity, the RedmiBook 14 has two USB 3.0 and one USB 2.0 ports, HDMI, 3.5 mm audio jack and Wi-Fi of the ‘ac’ standard along with Bluetooth.

The RedmiBook 14 goes on sale in China from 11 June and considering it is a budget variant, it could be making its way to more international markets like India.

