tech2 News Staff

At an event in China, Xiaomi has launched a series of new products, which includes Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi TV and RedmiBook 14. The latter is a refreshed version of the already existing RedmiBook 14. Xiaomi has announced three new models, two of which are powered by 10th generation Intel Core i5 processor and one of them runs on 10th generation Intel Core i7 processor. These seem to be Intel Comet Lake CPUs and not the more exciting Ice Lake ones.

Another difference between the existing and the new RedmiBook 14 is the addition of a pink colour variant along with a grey colour option, and an increased battery life, which Xiaomi claims is up to 10 hours.

Besides that, the rest of the specifications of the laptop remain the same. Which means, the laptop features a 14.1-inch full HD display with a screen-to-body ratio of 81.2 percent. It has a metal body design. Although the RedmiBook 14 isn’t the lightest at 1.5 kg, it’s still quite thin with a thickness of 17.95 mm.

The laptop has been released in three variants, one comes with the 10th generation Intel Core i5 processor with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage, which is priced at 3,999 Yuan (approx Rs 40,000), then there is another Core i5-powered variant which has 8 GB RAM and 512 GB storage that is priced at 4,499 Yuan (approx Rs 45,000), and the highest variants is powered by 10th gen Core i7 processor with 8 GB RAM and 512 GB storage and that is priced at 4,999 Yuan (approx Rs 50,000).

All these models are equipped with discrete NVIDIA GeForce MX250 graphics. In terms of connectivity, the RedmiBook 14 has two USB 3.0 and one USB 2.0 ports, HDMI, 3.5 mm audio jack, and Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac and Bluetooth support.

