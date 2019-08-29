Thursday, August 29, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

RedmiBook 14 with 10th-gen Intel core i7 CPU launched at CNY 4,999 in China

Xiaomi has announced 3 new models, 2 powered by 10th gen Intel Core i5 SoC and one by 10th gen Intel Core i7.


tech2 News StaffAug 29, 2019 15:09:05 IST

At an event in China, Xiaomi has launched a series of new products, which includes Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi TV and RedmiBook 14. The latter is a refreshed version of the already existing RedmiBook 14. Xiaomi has announced three new models, two of which are powered by 10th generation Intel Core i5 processor and one of them runs on 10th generation Intel Core i7 processor. These seem to be Intel Comet Lake CPUs and not the more exciting Ice Lake ones.

Another difference between the existing and the new RedmiBook 14 is the addition of a pink colour variant along with a grey colour option, and an increased battery life, which Xiaomi claims is up to 10 hours.

RedmiBook 14 with 10th-gen Intel core i7 CPU launched at CNY 4,999 in China

The new RedmiBook 14 . Image: Twitter/Xiaomishka

Besides that, the rest of the specifications of the laptop remain the same. Which means, the laptop features a 14.1-inch full HD display with a screen-to-body ratio of 81.2 percent. It has a metal body design. Although the RedmiBook 14 isn’t the lightest at 1.5 kg, it’s still quite thin with a thickness of 17.95 mm.

The laptop has been released in three variants, one comes with the 10th generation Intel Core i5 processor with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage, which is priced at 3,999 Yuan (approx Rs 40,000), then there is another Core i5-powered variant which has 8 GB RAM and 512 GB storage that is priced at 4,499 Yuan (approx Rs 45,000), and the highest variants is powered by 10th gen Core i7 processor with 8 GB RAM and 512 GB storage and that is priced at 4,999 Yuan (approx Rs 50,000).

All these models are equipped with discrete NVIDIA GeForce MX250 graphics. In terms of connectivity, the RedmiBook 14 has two USB 3.0 and one USB 2.0 ports, HDMI, 3.5 mm audio jack, and Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac and Bluetooth support.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags

latest videos

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n

Zero Kill Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

RakaZone plays What Sound Is That | Tech2 Gaming

RakaZone plays What Sound Is That | Tech2 Gaming

Real Sh0t Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Gaming Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Gaming Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 02: HydraFlick | Rohan Ledwani

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 02: HydraFlick | Rohan Ledwani


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

Redmi

Redmi Note 8, Note 8 Pro, Redmi TV to launch today at 11.30 am IST: How to watch it live

Aug 29, 2019
Redmi Note 8, Note 8 Pro, Redmi TV to launch today at 11.30 am IST: How to watch it live

science

Brazil Army to douse Amazon rainforest fires after hundreds of new area flare up

Amazon Fires

Brazil Army to douse Amazon rainforest fires after hundreds of new area flare up

Aug 26, 2019
SpaceX Starman, Tesla Roadster complete their first complete orbit around the Sun

SpaceX

SpaceX Starman, Tesla Roadster complete their first complete orbit around the Sun

Aug 20, 2019
New kind of cell in the eye that perceives brightness discovered by researchers

Eye Cell

New kind of cell in the eye that perceives brightness discovered by researchers

Aug 19, 2019
Astrophotography Guide Part 3: Filters, eyepieces and other hacks to elevate your stargazing experience

Astronomy

Astrophotography Guide Part 3: Filters, eyepieces and other hacks to elevate your stargazing experience

Aug 19, 2019