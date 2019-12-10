Tuesday, December 10, 2019Back to
Redmi K30 5G with 64 MP quad camera, Snapdragon 765G SoC launched from CNY 1,999

Redmi K30 and K30 5G is now available for pre-order on the company's Chinese website.


tech2 News StaffDec 10, 2019 16:57:35 IST

Redmi today launched Redmi K30, RedmiBook 13, Redmi smart speaker and router in China today.

Redmi K30 is the successor to the Redmi K20 Pro (Review) which debuted in India in July this year. Redmi K30 was also launched in the 5G variant.

Redmi K30 5G and Redmi K30 4G pricing, availability

Redmi K30 5G comes in four storage variants:

  • 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant priced at CNY 1,999 (approx. Rs 20,000)
  • 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant priced at CNY  2,299 (approx. Rs 23,000) and
  • 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant priced at CNY 2,899 (approx. Rs 29,200)
  • Another variant with 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage will be priced at CNY 2,599 (approx. Rs 26,000)

The Redmi K30 will be available in Deep Sea Light, Time Monologue, Flower Shadow, Purple Jade Fantasy colour variants.

Redmi K30 5G comes in Deep Sea Light, Flower Shadow, Purple Jade Fantasy colour variants.

It will now be available for pre-sale in China on the company's website.

Redmi K30 4G variant also comes in four storage variants:

  • 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant priced at  CNY 1,599 (approx. Rs 16,000)
  • 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant priced at CNY 1,699 (approx. Rs 17,000)
  • 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant priced at CNY 1,899 (approx Rs 19,000) and
  • 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant priced at CNY 2,199 (approx Rs 22,100).

The Redmi K30 4G variants will now be available in in Deep Sea Light, Flower Shadow, Purple Jade Fantasy colour variants.

RedmiBook 13 ,Redmi Smart Speakers, Redmi Router pricing, availability

RedmiBook 13 is priced at CNY 4,199 (approx Rs 42,000).

RedmiBook 13 will go on sale on 12 December in China.

Redmi smart speakers come with a price tag of CNY 79 (approx. Rs 800).

The company has also unveiled AC2100 router that is priced at CNY 169 (approx Rs 1,700).

Redmi K30, K30 5G specifications

Redmi K30 features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ display that sports a dual-selfie camera and it is present in the punch-hole cutout on the top right corner. It comes with 1,080 x 2,400 pixels resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The Redmi K30 will come with a 120 Hz display. The Redmi K30 5G variant is powered by the 7 nm Snapdragon 765G SoC, and the 4G variant is powered by the Snapdragon 730G processor. The smartphone comes side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The smartphone runs on Android 10 based MIUI 11 out-of-the-box.

Redmi K30

Redmi K30 is powered by the Snapdragon 730G processor.

In the camera department, it sports a quad rear camera setup that has 64 MP Sony IMX686 sensor as the main sensor, 8 MP ultra wide angle lens, 2 MP depth sensor and 5 MP macro lens. On the front, there is a 20 MP primary sensor accompanied by a 2 MP depth sensor.

In terms of battery, it has a 4,500 mAh battery. The 5G variant comes with 30 W fast charging support whereas 4G variant has 27 W  fast charging support.

For connectivity, the smartphone comes with NFC, 5G, GPS, USB Type-C port, and 3.5mm audio jack support.

RedmiBook 13 specifications

The laptop sports a 13.3-inch full-HD anti-glare display with an 89 percent screen-to-body ratio. It has Nvidia GeForce MX250 graphics and 8 GB DDR4 RAM. It is powered by 10th generation of  Intel Core processor. RedmiBook 13 has a metal body and DTS surround sound audio support.

RedmiBook 13

RedmiBook 13

In terms of battery, it can last up to 11 hours in a single charge.

tags

