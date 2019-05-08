tech2 News Staff

Along with some significant changes announced for the Android Q, at the Google I/O 2019, the company also revealed a pretty significant update to Google's Go.

For the uninitiated, Google Go is a lighter search app for low-end phones. It weighs just 5 MB in size and is perfect for phones that have low RAM like the Xiaomi Redmi Go (review), Samsung Galaxy A2 Core, and Nokia 2.1.

At the developer conference, Google said that the feature will receive Google Lens integration, which will allow users to point their camera at a wall of text, and Lens will automatically start reading the text out loud.

Google also said that the feature will support translations in 14 languages. This means that Google Go users will soon be able to use Lens to translate text in real-time in almost a dozen languages.

Even with the translations available instantly on-device, Google says it was able to bring the size of the dataset down to just 100 KB. The feature is particularly useful for those that don't understand a particular language. So if you are travelling abroad, and there is a signboard, you could point your phone's camera at it, and it will read out loud the translation into your preferred language.

Live translation is rolling out to Google Go users later this month. The same feature will also be rolling out to the full-fledged search app later.

