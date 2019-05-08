Wednesday, May 08, 2019Back to
Xiaomi Redmi Go, Samsung Galaxy A2 Core to soon get Google Lens, live translation

Live translation is rolling out to Google Go users later this month, and will eventually also come to the full-fledged app.

tech2 News StaffMay 08, 2019 12:06:36 IST

Along with some significant changes announced for the Android Q, at the Google I/O 2019, the company also revealed a pretty significant update to Google's Go.

For the uninitiated, Google Go is a lighter search app for low-end phones. It weighs just 5 MB in size and is perfect for phones that have low RAM like the Xiaomi Redmi Go (review)Samsung Galaxy A2 Core, and Nokia 2.1.

At the developer conference, Google said that the feature will receive Google Lens integration, which will allow users to point their camera at a wall of text, and Lens will automatically start reading the text out loud.

Xiaomi Redmi Go, Samsung Galaxy A2 Core to soon get Google Lens, live translation

Xiaom's first Android Oreo (Go Edition) smartphone, the Redmi Go was launched at Rs 4,499.

Google also said that the feature will support translations in 14 languages. This means that Google Go users will soon be able to use Lens to translate text in real-time in almost a dozen languages.

Even with the translations available instantly on-device, Google says it was able to bring the size of the dataset down to just 100 KB. The feature is particularly useful for those that don't understand a particular language. So if you are travelling abroad, and there is a signboard, you could point your phone's camera at it, and it will read out loud the translation into your preferred language.

Live translation is rolling out to Google Go users later this month. The same feature will also be rolling out to the full-fledged search app later.

Read our complete coverage of Google I/O 2019:

Android Q: OnePlus 6T to Realme 3 Pro, 15 non-Google phones receiving the latest beta

Google I/O 2019: All you need to know about the new features coming to Android Q

Google I/O 2019: Live Caption lets you overlay text on any audio or video content

Google's next-gen voice assistant is kinda epic, and it's coming to the Pixel 4 this year

Pixel 3a vs Pixel 3a XL vs OnePlus 6T vs Honor View 20: 'Mid range' phones face budget flagships

Google Pixel 3a XL review: A practical smartphone that’s out to challenge OnePlus

Google Pixel 3a and 3a XL announced at Rs 39,999 and Rs 44,999 respectively, 15 May availability

