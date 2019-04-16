Tuesday, April 16, 2019Back to
Samsung's Redmi Go-competitor Galaxy A2 Core launched, to be priced over Rs 5,000

Samsung Galaxy A2 Core is the successor of last year Samsung Galaxy J2 Core.

tech2 News StaffApr 16, 2019 17:26:31 IST

With its aggressive pricing, Xiaomi has somewhat monopolised the mid-budget and budget segment category for smartphones. However, this year, with the debut of its M series in India, we saw Samsung reworking its strategy for the lower priced segment. As part of the same effort, Samsung has now also launched Galaxy A2 Core smartphone, which will compete against the recently announced Xiaomi Redmi Go.

Samsungs Redmi Go-competitor Galaxy A2 Core launched, to be priced over Rs 5,000

Representational image of Samsung Galaxy J2 Core

Samsung Galaxy A2 Core price and availability

The Samsung Galaxy A2 Core has currently been announced only in the foreign markets, and in India it will sell around Rs 5,200, according to a post on Twitter by retailer Mahesh Telecom. He also notes that the device is already available for purchase from offline stores in India. Samsung, however, has confirmed to tech2 that the device hasn't been officially launched in India yet. If the estimated prices are compared, the Xiaomi Redmi Go (review) is priced much lower at Rs 4,499.

Samsung Galaxy A2 Core specifications and features

As for the specifications, the Twitter post reveals that the Samsung Galaxy A2 Core will feature a 5-inch QHD display with a resolution of 960x540 pixels. Under the hood, the smartphone will reportedly be powered by an octa-core Exynos 7870 chipset paired with 1 GB of RAM and 16 GB of internal storage. Running the device will be Android Pie (Go edition).

In terms of optics, the Samsung Galaxy A2 Core sports a 5 MP sensor at the rear and a 5 MP one for selfies on the front. The smartphone will be fuelled by a 2,600mAh battery.

