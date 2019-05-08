tech2 News Staff

At the Google I/O 2019, we saw several Android Q updates being announced, along with the news of the new Android iteration moving into the Beta version of its development cycle.

As part of the said announcements, Google also said that the Android Q Beta 3 will now be available on 15 partner devices from 12 different OEMs — that’s twice as many devices as last year! This is officially the largest swath of devices yet to receive Android beta software, which also gives us hope that Android Q may just be available to a wider range of devices by end of this year.

The update will be available for the original Google Pixel, Pixel 2, and the Pixel 3. Besides them, here’s a full list of non-Google devices that will also get the Android Q beta update:

Android Q's beta update will a new dark theme that activates across the operating system, new iPhone-like gestures, Smart Reply and smart suggestion integration, and more. You can read about everything new that's coming to Android Q here.

(Also read: Google I/O 2019: Security, privacy, inclusive AI were defining themes of the keynote)

How do I download the beta version on my phone?

It's easy! If you are a Pixel phone user, you can enroll here and you will receive the update over-the-air. In case you have already enrolled, you'll receive the update soon, and, no action is needed on your part.

If you are using one of the eligible non-Google phones, you can head to Android Developer website here, scroll down to find your phone in the list, and click on 'Get the Beta' to begin the process. Once you have enrolled, you will receive the update over-the-air.

Notably, Android Q is likely more stable but you may still encounter some serious bugs while testing the beta. This software is primarily meant for developers to test out their apps, but you can still have some fun with it. But be warned that it is not such a great idea to run the beta on your primary device on which you rely on for calls and text messages.

