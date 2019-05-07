Wednesday, May 08, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Google Pixel 3a and 3a XL announced at Rs 39,999 and Rs 44,999 respectively, 15 May availability

The Pixel 3a and 3a XL are virtually the same, save for the larger display on the 3a XL.

tech2 News StaffMay 08, 2019 00:42:17 IST

At Google I/O 2019, apart from making announcements regarding Android Q, the Mountain View-based tech giant has also announced what we could call as 'budget Pixel devices'.

Google Pixel 3a and 3a XL announced at Rs 39,999 and Rs 44,999 respectively, 15 May availability

The matte-finished plastic back looks simple yet elegant!. Image: Omkar G

The Pixel 3a and 3a XL take Google, which until now only launched a one flagship device each year, into the affordable flagship segment, which has been recently embraced by Samsung, Huawei and Apple with the  Galaxy S10e (Review), P30 Lite and iPhone XR (Review).

In India, the Pixel 3a and 3a XL will cost Rs 39,999 and Rs 49,999 respectively. They will start selling immediately from 8 May onwards exclusively on Flipkart.

Pixel 3a and 3a XL specs

The Pixel 3a and 3a XL are virtually the same, save for the larger display on the 3a XL. The Pixel 3a has a 5.6-inch gOLED display while its elder sibling has a 6-inch display and you can immediately notice the absence of the large and intrusive notch seen on the Pixel 3 XL. What this means is that there are thick and clunky bezels on the top and bottom which transport you back to 2016.

The Google Pixel 3a XL may look a bit dated with its chubby bezels but is a joy to hold. Image: Omkar G

The Google Pixel 3a XL may look a bit dated with its chubby bezels but is a joy to hold. Image: Omkar G

Inside the phone, we find the Snapdragon 670 SoC, which is a nearly one-year-old chipset. There is only one variant for both the devices which is 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage and there is no option to expand it using a micro-SD card.

The real selling point for the devices will quite likely be the camera, which has been borrowed in its entirety from the Pixel 3. There is a single 12.2 MP Dual-Pixel Sony IMX363 sensor with a 1.4μm pixel width and f/1.8 aperture on both devices. The front camera is an 8 MP, 1.12μm pixel width sensor with an f/2.0 aperture and 84-degree field of view. AI enhancements such as Night Mode, Photobooth mode, Top shot and more are all present in the camera. There is a new Time Lapse feature introduced which Google claims can enable you to capture an entire sunset in just a few seconds of video. As with the bigger Pixels, you get unlimited full resolution photo storage on Google Drive.

Connectivity options in the device include a single SIM slot with 4G VoLTE capabilities, although you also have the option of an eSIM which is supported only by Airtel and Jio in India. The phone does have a 3.5 mm headphone jack, a type-C port with USB 2.0 standard, a rear-placed fingerprint sensor, Wi-Fi 2.4 + 5GHz 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0 and NFC. The entire setup is powered by 3,000 mAh battery for the Pixel 3a and 3,700 mAh for the Pixel 3a XL. The phones are available in Just Black, Clearly White, and a new Purple-ish colour option.

The devices will be available in India from 15 May onwards.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Farmer Distress | Firstpost Conversations | Episode 4


Top Stories

latest videos

Gamer Girls of India Ep 1: Xyaa | Shagufta Iqbal | PUBG

Gamer Girls of India Ep 1: Xyaa | Shagufta Iqbal | PUBG

2019's Instagrammers of the year: With Bhuvan Bam, Pooja Dhingra, Sejal Kumar and Saket Jha Saurabh

2019's Instagrammers of the year: With Bhuvan Bam, Pooja Dhingra, Sejal Kumar and Saket Jha Saurabh

Highlights from the ORF Kalpana Chawla Space Policy Dialogue 2019 | Tech2 Science

Highlights from the ORF Kalpana Chawla Space Policy Dialogue 2019 | Tech2 Science

Samsung Galaxy A70 Review

Samsung Galaxy A70 Review

Portal 2 co-op | Thinking with portals | Weekend Classics

Portal 2 co-op | Thinking with portals | Weekend Classics

Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 Review

Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 Review

Oppo F11 Pro Avengers Endgame Edition First Impressions

Oppo F11 Pro Avengers Endgame Edition First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy A70 Unboxing

Samsung Galaxy A70 Unboxing

Xiaomi's Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 in a nutshell

Xiaomi's Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 in a nutshell

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Huawei P30 Pro Review


also see

Google Pixel 3A

Leaked Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL images reveal colour variants and features

May 02, 2019
Leaked Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL images reveal colour variants and features
Google Pixel 3a and 3a XL likely to go on sale in India on 8 May on Flipkart

Google

Google Pixel 3a and 3a XL likely to go on sale in India on 8 May on Flipkart

May 01, 2019
Google Pixel 3a XL leaked retails package confirms few specifications ahead of launch

Google Pixel 3a XL

Google Pixel 3a XL leaked retails package confirms few specifications ahead of launch

May 03, 2019
Google Pixel 3a XL with 6 GB RAM, 64 GB storage could be priced at Rs 44,999 in India

Google Pixel 3a XL

Google Pixel 3a XL with 6 GB RAM, 64 GB storage could be priced at Rs 44,999 in India

May 07, 2019
Google Pixel 3a XL review: A practical smartphone that’s out to challenge OnePlus

Pixel 3a

Google Pixel 3a XL review: A practical smartphone that’s out to challenge OnePlus

May 08, 2019
Google Pixel 3a and 3a XL: All we know so far about the two 'budget Pixel phones'

Pixel 3a

Google Pixel 3a and 3a XL: All we know so far about the two 'budget Pixel phones'

May 07, 2019

science

Extinctions of million species driven by mankind are looming, new UN report finds

Biodiversity

Extinctions of million species driven by mankind are looming, new UN report finds

May 07, 2019
Termite nests show us how to keep buildings cool in a climate change reality

Termite nests show us how to keep buildings cool in a climate change reality

May 07, 2019
How many species make up life on Earth? its a simple question with no easy answer

How many species make up life on Earth? its a simple question with no easy answer

May 07, 2019
Cyclone Fani from Space: Satellite images show fearsome wrath of the severe storm

Cyclone Fani

Cyclone Fani from Space: Satellite images show fearsome wrath of the severe storm

May 07, 2019