So Google has finally realised that its premium segment Pixel 3 and 3 XL (Review) are not working as well as it had hoped. At Google I/O the company has announced the launch of its mid-range lineup called as the Pixel 3a and 3a XL. The devices are set to start selling exclusively on Flipkart from 8 May onwards.

The Pixel 3a XL has been announced at a price tag of Rs 44,999 while its smaller sibling is priced at Rs 39,999 which is not cheap by any standards, but it is cheaper than the Pixel 3 XL which will set you back Rs 56,990 for the 4 GB RAM + 64 GB variant. In this price range, the Pixel 3a XL and 3a are competing with the OnePlus 6T (Review), Honor View 20 (Review) and also the Pixel 2 XL (Review), which is nearly 2 years old.

Are the Pixel 3a and 3a XL really worth it? The specs of the device on sheet don't look to be quite impressive as the competition. Does it make more sense to get the Pixel 2 XL than the Pixel 3a? Should you spend the extra 10 grand and get the Pixel 3 XL instead of Pixel 3a XL? There are questions that will be answered in our Pixel 3a XL review. For now, here's a spec-comparison of the two phones against the competition.

Smartphone Pixel 3a Pixel 3a XL Honor View 20 OnePlus 6T Google Pixel 2 XL Display Size (inch) 5.6 6 6.4 6.4 6 Resolution (pixels) 2,220 x 1,080 2,150 x 1,080 1080 x 2310 1080 x 2240 1440 x 2880 Pixel Density (PPI) 441 401 398 402 538 Display Type gOLED gOLED IPS LCD AMOLED pOLED Dual SIM No No Yes Yes No SIM Type Nano-SIM or eSIM Nano-SIM or eSIM Nano-SIM Nano-SIM Nano-SIM Connectivity Types GSM / WCDMA / LTE GSM / WCDMA / LTE GSM / WCDMA / LTE GSM / WCDMA / LTE GSM / CDMA / HSPA / LTE / VoLTE Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 Kirin 980 Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 CPU Cores Octa-core Octa-core Octa-core Octa-core Octa-core CPU Clock Speed (GHz) 8x2.0 GHz Kryo 360 8x2.0 GHz Kryo 360 2x2.6 GHz Cortex-A76 & 2x1.92 GHz Cortex-A76 & 4x1.8 GHz Cortex-A55 4x2.8 GHz Kryo 385 Gold & 4x1.8 GHz Kryo 385 Silver 4x Kryo 280 @ 2.35 & 4x Kryo 280 @ 1.9 GPU Adreno 615 Adreno 615 Mali-G76 MP10 Adreno 630 Adreno 540 RAM 4 GB 4 GB 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB 4 GB Ruggedness TBC TBC No Splashproof IP67 On-Board Memory 64 GB 64 GB 128, 256 GB 64, 128, 256 GB 64 GB or 128 GB Expandable Memory No No No No No Sensors Fingerprint, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Proximity, Compass, Barometer

Android Sensor Hub Fingerprint, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Proximity, Compass, Barometer

Android Sensor Hub Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass Face unlock, In-display fingerprint, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass Fingerprint, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Proximity, Compass, Barometer, Active Edge, Magnetometer, Hall effect Primary Camera 12.2 MP, f/1.8 12.2 MP, f/1.8 48 MP, f/1.8 16 MP f/1.7; 20 MP (16 MP effective) f/1.7 12.2 MP, f/1.8 Optical Image Stabilization Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Camera Array Single camera Single camera Dual Camera Dual Camera Single Camera Autofocus System Phase detection autofocus Phase detection autofocus Phase detection autofocus Phase detection autofocus Laser + Dual-Pixel Phase detection Secondary Camera 8 MP, f/2.0 8 MP, f/2.0 25 MP, f/2.0 16 MP f/2.0 8MP, f/2.4 Video Capture 720p @ 240 fps, 1080p @ 120 fps, 2160p @ 30 fps 720p @ 240 fps, 1080p @ 120 fps, 2160p @ 30 fps 2160p@30fps, 1080p@30fps, 720p@960fps, 2160p@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps, 720p@480fps 720p @ 240 fps, 1080p @ 120 fps, 2160p @ 30 fps Flash Dual-LED Dual-LED Dual-LED Dual-LED Dual-LED OS Version Android 9.0 Pie Android 9.0 Pie Android 9.0 Pie Android 9.0 Pie Android 8 Oreo AI (Smart Assistant) Yes, Google Assistant Yes, Google Assistant Google Assistant Google Assistant Yes, Google Assistant GPS Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual, band, Wi-Fi Direct, DLNA Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual, band, Wi-Fi Direct, DLNA Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual, band, Wi-Fi Direct, DLNA Bluetooth v5, A2DP, LE, aptX HD v5, A2DP, LE, aptX HD v5.0, A2DP, LE v5.0, A2DP, LE v5, A2DP, LE, aptX HD NFC Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Infrared No No No No No Fingerprint Scanner Yes, Rear button Yes, Rear button Yes, Rear button Yes, In-display 3.5mm jack Yes Yes No No No Radio No No No No No USB Type Type-C Reversible connector Type-C Reversible connector Type-C Reversible connector Type-C Reversible connector Type-C Reversible connector USB Standard USB 2.0 USB 2.0 USB 2.0 USB 2.0 USB 2.0 Battery (mAh) 3,000 3,700 4,000 3,700 3,520 Fast charging Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Colours Just Black, Clearly White, Purple-ish Just Black, Clearly White, Purple-ish Saphire Blue, Phantom Blue, Phantom Red, Midnight Black Midnight Black, Mirror Black, Thunder Purple Black & White, Just Black Prices in India Rs 39,999 Rs 44,999 Starting Rs 37,999 Rs 37,999 Starting Rs 39,999

Verdict

The Pixel 3a and 3a XL borrow the same camera and software experience from the Pixel 3-series which should make them quite formidable. However, the Snapdragon 670 SoC is quite clearly behind the Snapdragon 845 and Kirin 980 on the OnePlus 6T and Honor View 20 respectively. With the OnePlus 7 also launching around a similar price point, the Pixel 3a-series would have its work cut out in terms of sales. Do read our full review of the device when it comes out.

