Xiaomi Redmi 10 series teased, expected to launch next month: All you need to know

The Redmi 10 series, will succeed the Redmi 9 series, which includes Redmi 9, Redmi 9 Prime, Redmi 9 Power, Redmi 9A, and Redmi 9i.


tech2 News StaffJun 29, 2021 10:40:14 IST

Xiaomi has teased the launch of the new Redmi 10 series in India.

A Twitter video posted on Redmi India teased a "Redmi Revolution" and some "#10on10 action".

While the teaser doesn't specifically mention it, but it all but confirms that Xiaomi will soon be launching the Redmi 10 series in India.

The Redmi 10 series, will succeed the Redmi 9 series, which includes Redmi 9, Redmi 9 Prime, Redmi 9 Power, Redmi 9A, and Redmi 9i. However, it's unclear how many phones will Xiaomi be launching under the Redmi 10 series.

Xiaomi has not yet revealed a date of launch, but the same is expected sometime next month.

The Redmi 9 series includes smartphones priced in the affordable sub-20k segment, and the same can be expected from the Redmi 10 series.

Redmi India's most recent launch in the market was the Redmi Note 10s, which comes with a 64 MP quad rear camera setup, a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 33 W fast charging, and MediaTek Helio G95 chipset.

