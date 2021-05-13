tech2 News Staff

Redmi India has launched Redmi Note 10S in India today. The Redmi Note 10S joins that company's Redmi Note 10 series that includes Redmi Note 10 (Review), Redmi Note 10 Pro and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max. The highlights of the Redmi Note 10S include a 64 MP quad rear camera setup, a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 33 W fast charging support and MediaTek Helio G95 chipset. In addition to the smartphone, the company also announced that Redmi Note 10S will come with the all-new Miui 12.5 update. The company also launched Redmi Watch in India today with up to 10-days of battery life and 11 sports modes.

Redmi Note 10S, Redmi Watch pricing, availability

Redmi Note 10S comes in two storage variants. The 6 GB RAM + 64 GB variant is priced at Rs 14,999 and the 6 GB RAM + 128 GB variant will cost you Rs 15,999. It will be available in Deep Sea Blue, Frost White and Shadow Black colour variants

The smartphone will be available for purchase in India on 18 May at 12 pm on Mi.com, Mi Home and Amazon.

Redmi Watch is priced at Rs 3,999 and will go on the first sale on 25 May on Mi.com and Flipkart.

And it’s time for the much-awaited news *drumrolls*. The all-new #RedmiWatch goes out on sale on 2⃣5⃣th May at 1⃣2⃣ noon on https://t.co/cwYEXdVQIo and Flipkart. ⏰

So get ready to #WearYourVibe soon. pic.twitter.com/k2F6B5J4b2 — Redmi India - #RedmiNote10 Series (@RedmiIndia) May 13, 2021

Redmi Note 10S specifications

Redmi Note 10S features a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display. The Redmi Note 10S is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 chipset and is fuelled by a 5,000 mAh battery, with 33 W fast charging support.

For photography, the smartphone sports a quad camera setup, including a 64 MP primary camera, an 8 MP ultra-wide camera, a 2 MP macro sensor, and a 2 MP depth sensor. On the front, it features a 13 MP selfie camera.

The company has also announced that Redmi Note 10S will run on Miui 12.5 OS.

The New player in town comes loaded with: ✅64MP Quad Camera Array ✅ MediaTek Helio G95

with HyperEngine Game Technology ✅5000mAh high-capacity battery ✅33W superfast charging ✅ 16.33cm Super AMOLED Display ✅MIUI 12.5 Rt if you want the #RedmiNote10S NOW!!❤️ pic.twitter.com/WuD8GPmGGI — Redmi India - #RedmiNote10 Series (@RedmiIndia) May 13, 2021

Redmi Watch specifications and features

Redmi Watch features a 3.56 cm vibrant full touch display. It comes with 11 sports modes, connects to the Xiaomi Wear app, and features built-in GPS. The watch also comes with sleep monitoring, over 200 watch faces, heart rate monitor.

Redmi claims that the Redmi Watch can offer up to 10-day battery life. The watch also offers guided breathing and alarm. It sports a 2.4 curved glass and is 5 ATM water resistant.