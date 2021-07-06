tech2 News Staff

Redmi has hinted on Twitter that it might soon launch Redmi 10 series in India. While it has not confirmed the name of the series, it has teased the launch of the next "#10on101 device". The company has also teased the launch on the Amazon India website with the “Fast and Futuristic” tagline. The said smartphones will be available for purchase on the Amazon website. The company microsite also gives an option of "notify me" that will tell you once the launch event is live.

Beyond the horizon, it blazes past!🌠

Traveling at a speed of 1035 km/sec.☄️ MEDRI & TONE are left euphoric by the Red Light!♦️

"BRACE YOURSELF!" exclaims MEDRI

"They know we're here!" says TONE Tunnel closes. 20 9 19 3 15 13 9 14 7#FastAndFuturistichttps://t.co/MuUWmpawSb pic.twitter.com/JvDTjLsVEr — Redmi India - #RedmiNote10 Series (@RedmiIndia) July 6, 2021

The teaser does not reveal any specifications or launch date of the series. It just reveals that the smartphone series is "coming soon". There is no official word on how many models will fall under the Redmi 10 series. Notably, Redmi 9 series included Redmi 9, Redmi 9 Prime, Redmi 9 Power, Redmi 9A and Redmi 9i.

Since Redmi 9 series is a budget-friendly smartphone series, Redmi 10 series is also expected to be affordable.