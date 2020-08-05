tech2 News Staff

After launching the Redmi 9 Prime in India yesterday, 4 August, Xiaomi will be hosting another launch event today, where it will unveil the Mi TV stick in India.

A few months ago, Xiaomi also launched the Mi Box 4K in India at Rs 3,499.

Mi TV Stick India launch: How to watch it live

The launch livestream will kick off at 12 pm IST. Xiaomi will be streaming the event on its official YouTube channel. The webcast video is also embedded below.

Mi TV Stick India launch: What to expect

The Mi Stick has already been launched in Europe at €39.99 (approx Rs 3,500). The one launching in India is expected to be priced along the same lines as in Europe, and is also believed to carry the same specifications.

In Europe, the Mi TV Stick comes with a built-in Chromecast and runs on the Android TV 9.0 version. It will be powered by a quad-core Cortex-A53 processor with ARM Mali-450 GPU. In terms of storage, it will offer 1 GB RAM and 8 GB of internal storage. As per a previous report, the Mi TV Stick will come with support for Google Assistant, Netflix, and Amazon Prime Video and will come in black colour option. To recall, Redmi will launch Redmi 9 on 4 August in India and it might go on sale during the Amazon Prime Day sale that starts on 6 August. In addition to this, the company has launched Redmi Note 9 (Review) at a starting price of Rs 11,999.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.