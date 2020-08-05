Wednesday, August 05, 2020Back to
Xiaomi Mi TV Stick Launch Event LIVE Updates: Expected to come with built-in Chromecast, Android TV v9.0

tech2 News StaffAug 05, 2020 11:12:33 IST

The Mi TV Stick will reportedly come with support for Google Assistant, Netflix, and Amazon Prime Video.

  • 11:41 (IST)

    Mi TV Stick: What to expect?

    The Mi Stick has already been launched in Europe at €39.99 (approx Rs 3,500). The India variant is expected to carry a similar price tag and the same specifications. 

    In Europe, the Mi TV Stick comes with a built-in Chromecast and runs on the Android TV 9.0 version. It will be powered by a quad-core Cortex-A53 processor with ARM Mali-450 GPU. In terms of storage, it will offer 1 GB RAM and 8 GB of internal storage.

    The Mi TV Stick also comes with support for Google Assistant, Netflix, and Amazon Prime Video. The device comes in a sole black colour option.

  • 11:38 (IST)

    The Mi TV Stick's launch comes almost a month after Xiaomi launched the Mi Box 4K in India.

    Mi 10 is powered by Snapdragon 865 chipset and offers up to 8 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage.

  • 11:27 (IST)

    Xiaomi will be livestreaming the Mi TV Stick launch at 12 pm IST

  • 11:13 (IST)

    Welcome folks! 

    Second time this week, Xiaomi is hosting a launch event in India. Yesterday, the company announced the Redmi 9 Prime in India, and today it is scheduled to launch the Mi TV Stick in the market. Stay tuned for all the updates from the launch event.

Second time this week, Xiaomi is hosting a virtual launch event in India. Yesterday, Xiaomi launched the Redmi 9 Prime in the Indian market, and today, the company will be unveiling the Mi TV Stick in India. The launch event today will begin at 12 pm IST and will be livestreamed on Xiaomi's official YouTube channel.

Xiaomi Mi TV Stick Launch Event LIVE Updates: Expected to come with built-in Chromecast, Android TV v9.0

Xiaomi Mi TV Stick

The launch of the Mi TV Stick comes almost a month after Xiaomi launched the Mi Box 4K in India at Rs 3,499.

Earlier this year, the Mi TV Stick debuted in the European market, where it was launched at a price of €39.99 (approx Rs 3,500). In India, the TV Stick is expected to be similarly priced. The device is also expected to carry the same specifications as the European variant.

Mi TV Stick India launch: Expected specifications

In Europe, the Mi TV Stick comes with a built-in Chromecast and runs on the Android TV 9.0 version. It will be powered by a quad-core Cortex-A53 processor with ARM Mali-450 GPU. In terms of storage, it will offer 1 GB RAM and 8 GB of internal storage.

Reportedly, the Mi TV Stick will also come with support for Google Assistant, Netflix, and Amazon Prime Video and will come in black colour option.



