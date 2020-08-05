Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Second time this week, Xiaomi is hosting a virtual launch event in India. Yesterday, Xiaomi launched the Redmi 9 Prime in the Indian market, and today, the company will be unveiling the Mi TV Stick in India. The launch event today will begin at 12 pm IST and will be livestreamed on Xiaomi's official YouTube channel.
Xiaomi Mi TV Stick
The launch of the Mi TV Stick comes almost a month after Xiaomi launched the Mi Box 4K in India at Rs 3,499.
Earlier this year, the Mi TV Stick debuted in the European market, where it was launched at a price of €39.99 (approx Rs 3,500). In India, the TV Stick is expected to be similarly priced. The device is also expected to carry the same specifications as the European variant.
Mi TV Stick India launch: Expected specifications
In Europe, the Mi TV Stick comes with a built-in Chromecast and runs on the Android TV 9.0 version. It will be powered by a quad-core Cortex-A53 processor with ARM Mali-450 GPU. In terms of storage, it will offer 1 GB RAM and 8 GB of internal storage.
Reportedly, the Mi TV Stick will also come with support for Google Assistant, Netflix, and Amazon Prime Video and will come in black colour option.
