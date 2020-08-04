Tuesday, August 04, 2020Back to
Redmi 9 Prime with a 13 MP rear quad-camera setup, a 5,020 mAh battery launched at a starting price of Rs 9,999

Redmi 9 Prime is powered by MediaTek Helio G80 processor and offers 4 GB RAM and up to 128 GB storage.


tech2 News StaffAug 04, 2020 13:05:37 IST

Redmi 9 Prime has finally debuted in India at a starting price of Rs 9,999.

The highlights of the smartphone include its quad-camera setup and 5,020 mAh battery. To recall, the company recently launched Redmi Note 9 (Review) in India at a starting price of Rs 11,999.

Redmi 9 Prime pricing, availability

The Redmi 9 Prime comes in two variants- 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 9,999, and 4 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is priced at 11,999.

Redmi 9 Prime with a 13 MP rear quad-camera setup, a 5,020 mAh battery launched at a starting price of Rs 9,999

Redmi 9 Prime

Redmi 9 Prime comes in  Ocean Blue, Mint Green, Sunrise Flare, and Matte Black colour variants.

The smartphone will go on sale on 6 August on Amazon during the Prime Day sale.

Redmi 9 Prime specifications

Redmi 9 Prime features a 6.53-inch FHD+ (1080 x 2340 pixels) display and a Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection layer. It is powered by MediaTek Helio G80 processor. The display sports a waterdrop notch at the top.  It comes with Reading Mode 2.0, features system-wide Dark Mode.

The phone comes with a quad-camera setup (13 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) and an 8 MP camera at the front. The phone's camera app comes with some creative video modes like Kaleidoscopic video mode, palm shutter, among others.

The Redmi 9 Prime comes with a 10 W charger in the box, but it supports up to 18 W fast charging. Redmi 9 features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The smartphone also offers an option to further expand storage by up to 512 GB.

