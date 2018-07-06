Friday, July 06, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 06 July, 2018 10:53 IST

Xiaomi Mi Max 3 leaked images show matte black finish and battery housing space

Xiaomi might bring AI-powered dual-camera setup on the back with Sony's IMX 363 image sensor.

Xiaomi is expected to launch three devices in July including Mi Max 3. The smartphone has been spotted in leaks and is expected to come with a 6.99-inch display and a massive 5,500 mAh battery. Now some new leaks show the matte black finish on the back of the device.

Images leaked on Slashleaks show the rear panel and the inner portion of the Mi Max 3 which would hold the battery. The image shows that the smartphone comes with the same matte black finish that was seen on the previous version of the smartphone, Mi Max 2.

As reported earlier, the smartphone comes with a vertically aligned dual-camera setup on the rear side of the device. The LED-flash unit is placed in-between the dual-camera sensors. Fingerprint sensor lies at the top of the smartphone and Mi branding at the bottom of the device.

The image of the tear-down of the back panel reveals a large space for a massive battery inside the smartphone. The rear part of the Mi Max 3 looks similar to recently launched Redmi Note 5 Pro and Redmi Y2.

MI Max 3 leaked images. Slahleaks

MI Max 3 leaked images. Slahleaks

The company CEO Lei Jun recently shared the image of the retail box of the Mi Max 3 confirming its presence and imminent launch. Earlier, the poster of the smartphone was spotted revealing the specifications and the prices.

According to the leaked specifications, the smartphone comes with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. Xiaomi is expected to bring AI-powered dual-camera setup on the rear camera with Sony's IMX 363 image sensor.

Mi Max 3 might be the first Max series device to get stereo speakers and is expected to be priced CNY 1,699 (approx Rs 17,700).

tags


latest videos

Everything you need to know about Reliance JioPhone 2

Everything you need to know about Reliance JioPhone 2
First Look: Volvo XC40 launched in India for an introductory price of Rs 39.9 lacs

First Look: Volvo XC40 launched in India for an introductory price of Rs 39.9 lacs
Delhi's air pollution and extreme weather events are getting worse I Tech2 Talks

Delhi's air pollution and extreme weather events are getting worse I Tech2 Talks
WhatsApp fake news menace #DailyDope

WhatsApp fake news menace #DailyDope
Jets, jobs, Leh and apna Facebook #DailyDope

Jets, jobs, Leh and apna Facebook #DailyDope
The Nissan GT-R50 prototype by Italdesign

The Nissan GT-R50 prototype by Italdesign
Gladius | The underwater drone that can livestream your explorations

Gladius | The underwater drone that can livestream your explorations
India and the Internet: Both destinations unsafe for women | FOMO ep 7

India and the Internet: Both destinations unsafe for women | FOMO ep 7
Google, Microsoft employees revolt against US Government contracts #DailyDope

Google, Microsoft employees revolt against US Government contracts #DailyDope
MYLO E-scooter | This fold-up electric scooter fits in the smallest spaces

MYLO E-scooter | This fold-up electric scooter fits in the smallest spaces

also see

Xiaomi

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro with notch and Snapdragon 625 launched in China at CNY 999

Jun 25, 2018

Xiaomi

Redmi 6 Pro vs Redmi Note 5 Pro: Xiaomi may decide against bringing this one

Jun 28, 2018

Max 3

Xiaomi Mi Max 3 retail box image shared by CEO Lei Jun, hinting at a launch soon

Jul 03, 2018

Xiaomi

Xiaomi Mi Max 3 poster leaked ahead of launch revealing price and specifications

Jun 28, 2018

Xiaomi

Xiaomi Mi Max 3 Pro leaked revealing a Snapdragon 710 SoC and 5,400 mAh battery

Jun 26, 2018

Xiaomi Redmi

Xiaomi's Redmi Note 5 and Note 5 Pro cross 5 million sales in India

Jun 28, 2018

science

Space

NASA's Dawn spacecraft sends back close-ups of dwarf planet Ceres' surface

Jul 04, 2018

Lifestyle

Sex hormone testosterone a major influencer of male consumer behaviour: Study

Jul 04, 2018

Plastic

Seattle bans plastic straws and utensils but US still has a long way to go

Jul 04, 2018

Environment

White House calls mounting allegations against environment chief 'troublesome'

Jul 04, 2018