Xiaomi is expected to launch three devices in July including Mi Max 3. The smartphone has been spotted in leaks and is expected to come with a 6.99-inch display and a massive 5,500 mAh battery. Now some new leaks show the matte black finish on the back of the device.

Images leaked on Slashleaks show the rear panel and the inner portion of the Mi Max 3 which would hold the battery. The image shows that the smartphone comes with the same matte black finish that was seen on the previous version of the smartphone, Mi Max 2.

As reported earlier, the smartphone comes with a vertically aligned dual-camera setup on the rear side of the device. The LED-flash unit is placed in-between the dual-camera sensors. Fingerprint sensor lies at the top of the smartphone and Mi branding at the bottom of the device.

The image of the tear-down of the back panel reveals a large space for a massive battery inside the smartphone. The rear part of the Mi Max 3 looks similar to recently launched Redmi Note 5 Pro and Redmi Y2.

The company CEO Lei Jun recently shared the image of the retail box of the Mi Max 3 confirming its presence and imminent launch. Earlier, the poster of the smartphone was spotted revealing the specifications and the prices.

According to the leaked specifications, the smartphone comes with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. Xiaomi is expected to bring AI-powered dual-camera setup on the rear camera with Sony's IMX 363 image sensor.

Mi Max 3 might be the first Max series device to get stereo speakers and is expected to be priced CNY 1,699 (approx Rs 17,700).