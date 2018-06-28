Days after an alleged poster of the Xiaomi Mi Max 3 Pro showed up on Weibo revealing the design and key specifications of what seems like a variant of the Mi Max 3, another poster seems to have appeared. Only this time, the poster is of the Mi Max 3 and it even reveals the price of the smartphone.

While the Mi Max 3 series is expected to launch at the beginning of July, a poster which showed up on Weibo seems to give us a clear glimpse at the phone. As far as the design is concerned, it is in tandem with what we have seen in earlier leaks. The Mi Max 3 looks a lot like the Redmi Note 5 Pro and the recently launched Redmi Y2 but is considerably larger than either of them.

As revealed in the image, the Mi Max 3 is expected to feature a 6.99-inch IPS LCD display, a 5,500 mAh battery and come with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of onboard storage. It will also get Xiaomi's AI-powered dual-camera setup on the back featuring Sony's IMX 363 image sensor. Stereo speakers have also been mentioned, which would be a first for the Mi Max series.

The price is listed as CNY 1,699 which is approximately Rs 17,700. This again is in keeping with the pricing of older smartphones in the Mi Max series.

We have no word whether the series will be launched in India but given that the last two iterations made it to the country, we do expect Xiaomi to bring it to India.