Tuesday, July 03, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 03 July, 2018 10:12 IST

Xiaomi Mi Max 3 retail box image shared by CEO Lei Jun, hinting at a launch soon

Xiaomi is expected to bring stereo speakers on the Mi Max 3 expected to be launched in July.

Xiaomi is expected to launch three devices including the Redmi 6 Pro, Mi Max 3 and Mi Pad 4 tablet in July in India.

A new image of retail box of Mi Max 3 has been spotted online. The poster of the Mi Max 3 revealing price and specifications were leaked earlier. The smartphone will be the next version of the Mi Max 2.

Xiaomi Mi Max 3 poster as seen on Weibo. Image: GSMArena

Xiaomi Mi Max 3 poster as seen on Weibo. Image: GSMArena

The image of the box has been posted by the Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun on Chinese website Weibo. The retail box comes with a Mi logo at the top right corner and Max 3 written on the bottom left of the box. One of the visible sides shows Mi Max 3 written on it. No details related to the specifications or price is visible on the box.

The poster leaked earlier suggests that the Mi Max 3 will come with vertically aligned dual-camera setup on the rear side. This makes it look similar to the Redmi Note 5 Pro from the rear side. The Mi Max 3 is expected to come with a 6-inch plus display and it will most likely be a tall display in the 18:9 aspect ratio. According to the leaked poster the Mi Max 3 will come with 6.99-inch IPS LCD display, 5,500 mAh battery, 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

The poster mentions that the smartphone will feature Xiaomi's AI-powered dual-camera setup on the back with Sony's IMX 363 image sensor. Xiaomi is also expected to bring stereo speakers on the device which will make the smartphone to be the first Max series device to feature stereo speakers.

Mi Max 3 has been priced at CNY 1,699 (approximately Rs 17,700) on the poster.

The company is expected to launch the smartphone in India as Xiaomi has brought the earlier variants of the device to the country.

tags


latest videos

How employee activism helped bring change in the US #DailyDope

How employee activism helped bring change in the US #DailyDope
MYLO E-scooter | This fold-up electric scooter fits in the smallest spaces

MYLO E-scooter | This fold-up electric scooter fits in the smallest spaces
90’s Style Photo Filters | What The App

90’s Style Photo Filters | What The App
#SaveOurPrivacy - the most important digital rights movement in India | Tech2 Talks

#SaveOurPrivacy - the most important digital rights movement in India | Tech2 Talks
Porsche design’s 115-foot long GT 115 super-yacht

Porsche design’s 115-foot long GT 115 super-yacht
Instagram's Video Calling & New Explore Tab explained

Instagram's Video Calling & New Explore Tab explained
World’s first 2-wheel drive electric motorcycle, The Ethec

World’s first 2-wheel drive electric motorcycle, The Ethec
Lenovo IdeaPad 330s and 530s | First Look

Lenovo IdeaPad 330s and 530s | First Look
iOS 12 public beta: First look

iOS 12 public beta: First look
Instagram IGTV: 8 problems the app should fix right away

Instagram IGTV: 8 problems the app should fix right away

also see

Xiaomi

Xiaomi Mi Max 3 poster leaked ahead of launch revealing price and specifications

Jun 28, 2018

Xiaomi

Xiaomi Mi Max 3 Pro leaked revealing a Snapdragon 710 SoC and 5,400 mAh battery

Jun 26, 2018

Xiaomi

Xiaomi to reportedly announce a new device in China on 3 July

Jun 25, 2018

Hit List

Smartphones to look out for in July 2018: Vivo Nex, Oppo Find X, Xiaomi Mi A2

Jun 30, 2018

Online Sales

Online platforms capture 38% share of total smartphone channels in India: Report

Jun 19, 2018

Comparison

Samsung Galaxy J8 vs Moto G6 vs Redmi Note 5 Pro vs Max Pro M1: A specs face off

Jun 29, 2018

science

Conservation

How genetic studies across 7 countries helped save Australia's iconic koala

Jul 03, 2018

Space

China to launch powerful rocket capable of delivering heavier payloads than NASA

Jul 03, 2018

UFO Day

World UFO Day: Here's a day to celebrate the mysterious saucers in the sky

Jul 02, 2018

Space

Scientists to use submarines to hunt for meteorite remains in the Pacific Ocean

Jul 02, 2018