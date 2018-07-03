Xiaomi is expected to launch three devices including the Redmi 6 Pro, Mi Max 3 and Mi Pad 4 tablet in July in India.

A new image of retail box of Mi Max 3 has been spotted online. The poster of the Mi Max 3 revealing price and specifications were leaked earlier. The smartphone will be the next version of the Mi Max 2.

The image of the box has been posted by the Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun on Chinese website Weibo. The retail box comes with a Mi logo at the top right corner and Max 3 written on the bottom left of the box. One of the visible sides shows Mi Max 3 written on it. No details related to the specifications or price is visible on the box.

The poster leaked earlier suggests that the Mi Max 3 will come with vertically aligned dual-camera setup on the rear side. This makes it look similar to the Redmi Note 5 Pro from the rear side. The Mi Max 3 is expected to come with a 6-inch plus display and it will most likely be a tall display in the 18:9 aspect ratio. According to the leaked poster the Mi Max 3 will come with 6.99-inch IPS LCD display, 5,500 mAh battery, 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

The poster mentions that the smartphone will feature Xiaomi's AI-powered dual-camera setup on the back with Sony's IMX 363 image sensor. Xiaomi is also expected to bring stereo speakers on the device which will make the smartphone to be the first Max series device to feature stereo speakers.

Mi Max 3 has been priced at CNY 1,699 (approximately Rs 17,700) on the poster.

The company is expected to launch the smartphone in India as Xiaomi has brought the earlier variants of the device to the country.