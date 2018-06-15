Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi is planning to bring three new devices in the Chinese market. The devices spotted online are Redmi 6 Pro, Mi Max 3 and Mi Pad 4. Recent leaks suggested about the launch of Mi Max 3 and Redmi 6 Pro/Plus and these devices might be launched in July.

A report by MySmartPrice suggests that Xiaomi is planning to launch the Redmi 6 Pro, Mi Max 3 and Mi Pad 4 in China. The existence of these devices has been spotted in the code of the Chinese website of the company and are expected to be first launched in China.

Details of the Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro/Plus spotted online suggest that the smartphone will come with a notch included in a 5.84-inch Full HD+ 19:9 display. The smartphone is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 or the MediaTek Helio P60 chipset.

The Redmi 6 Pro/Plus is expected to be made available in 2 GB RAM/ 16 GB storage, 3 GB RAM/ 32 GB storage and 4 GB RAM/ 64 GB storage variants.

An earlier report suggest that the Redmi 6 Pro/Plus is also expected to feature a vertically placed dual-camera setup similar to the one seen on the Redmi Note 5 Pro and will be equipped with 12 MP + 5 MP sensors. It is expected to come with Android Oreo 8.1-based MIUI 10. The colour variants expected on the Redmi 6 Pro/Plus includes black, Rose Gold, Champagne Gold, white, blue, red, pink, gray, and silver. The device is expected to be powered by a 4,000 mAh battery.

Leaks suggest that the Xiaomi's Mi Max 3 expected to be launched with Redmi 6 Pro/Plus might come with a 6.99-inch HD+ LCD display and a 5,500 mAh battery. Other features expected on the smartphone include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC, 4 GB/6 GB RAM and 64 GB /128 GB internal storage variants. A dual-camera sensor is expected on the rear side of the device with 20 MP Sony IMX63 as the primary sensor. The specifications and details of the Mi Pad 4 are not known yet.

Xiaomi recently launched the Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A in China.