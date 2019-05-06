tech2 News Staff

Xiaomi's Mi A-series lineup is different from the rest of its devices in that the Mi A-series comes with a clean, stock Android UI while the rest of them run on the proprietary, ad-supported MIUI skin. The Mi A2 (Review) is the latest phone in the series and now Xiaomi is gearing up for the launch of the Mi A3.

XDA-Developers' Editor-in-chief Mishaal Rahman has tweeted out that this year's Mi A3 and also Mi A3 Lite will be powered by Snapdragon 700-series chipsets. He is, however, not clear on which SD 700 platform the phones will run on. We have seen the Snapdragon 730 chipset launch recently and it seems to be the most likely contender here. Even so, Rahman believes that Mi A3 could come with perhaps SD 710 or SD 712.

Bamboo_sprout/cosmos_sprout/pyxis All 3 should be SDM7XX series. Which one (710/712) I can't say for sure yet. — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) May 5, 2019

The Mi A3 Lite could be sporting a Snapdragon 632 SoC like the one seen on the Redmi Y3 (Review) and Redmi 7 (Review) smartphones. There was no Mi A2 Lite last time around as the device was launched as the Redmi 6 Pro. We should have more information about the device as more leaks make their way through to us.

Earlier reports have indicated three Mi A-series devices are in the pipeline. As per the report, Xiaomi is currently hardware testing three phones which are codenamed "pyxis", "bamboo_sprout", and "cosmos_sprout. Interestingly, the new smartphones are said to be have in-display fingerprint sensors.

