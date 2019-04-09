tech2 News Staff

Qualcomm has announced the Snapdragon 730, 730G and 665 Mobile Platforms which the company claims are centered around artificial Intelligence, camera, performance, and gaming. These chipsets are expected to be present in smartphones by mid-2019..

Snapdragon 730: More power and effciency

The Snapdragon 730 SoC, which is an update to the Snapdragon 710 chipset, packs in twice the power of the latter. It is based on an 8 nm manufacturing process and consists of 8x Kryo 470 CPUs. The chipset also has a Snapdragon X15 LTE Modem which can theoretically offer speeds of 800 Mbps.

The chipset features a Qualcomm Spectra 350 ISP which has a dedicated Computer Vision (CV) ISP to provide up to 4x overall power savings in certain tasks. The chipset also supports triple-cameras with ultra-wide, portrait and telephoto lenses. In terms of graphics, the SoC supports the Adreno 618 GPU and it also includes Qualcomm's aptX Adaptive audio and Aqstic audio technologies.

Snapdragon 730G: A gaming-focused chip

This is one of the more exciting chipsets in the lineup. It's focused more on gaming and has 15 percent faster graphics rendering over the Snapdragon 730 thanks to an overclocked Adreno 618 GPU. Qualcomm says that its in-house studio collaborated with game-makers to optimise the chipset for "a selection of the world’s top-rated games."

This chipset comes with a Jank Reducer feature which apparently reduces jank or stuttering of games by 90 percent at games running at 30 fps. The chipset also has better Wi-Fi management to provide for a better online gaming experience. Camera improvements include Cinemagraph, low power voice activation, and HD super slow-mo at 960 fps.

We're hoping to see this chip in sub-20k smartphones, but then again, a POCO F2 might redefine the segment.

Snapdragon 665: Faster AI processing

The SD 665 platform features 8x Kryo 260 CPU which have been divided into four performance and four efficiency cores. Snapdragon 665 features the X12 LTE Modem that gives download speeds of up to 600 Mbps.

In terms of AI, the SD 665 features the 3rd generation Qualcomm AI Engine which is said to be engineered to deliver up to 2x faster AI on-device processing. The SoC also supports the Adreno 610 GPU which the company says has been designed to deliver long-lasting gameplay. There is also support for aptX Adaptive Audio and Qualcomm Aqstic.

In terms of optics, the SoC has the Qualcomm Spectra 165 ISP and supports a wide variety of features such as hybrid autofocus, Video Style Transfer, optical zoom and triple camera support for telephoto, wide and ultra-wide sensors.

