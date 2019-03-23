Saturday, March 23, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Xiaomi Mi A3, A3 Lite might have in-display fingerprint sensor, 32 MP front camera

Mi A3, Mi A3 Lite Android One smartphones said to 32 MP front-facing camera with 4-in-1 pixel binning.

tech2 News StaffMar 23, 2019 12:30:34 IST

Xiaomi's Android One powered smartphone the Mi A2 that was launched last year came with capable hardware, decent camera and clean UI (unlike other Xiaomi phones). The Chinese OEM now seems to be preparing for its next batch of Mi A-series smartphones.

Xiaomi Mi A3, A3 Lite might have in-display fingerprint sensor, 32 MP front camera

Representational image of Xiaomi Mi A2.

According to the folks at XDA Developers, three Mi A series devices are in the pipeline. As per the report, Xiaomi is currently hardware testing three phones which are codenamed "pyxis", "bamboo_sprout", and "cosmos_sprout." The Mi A2 came with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, but interestingly, the new smartphones are said to be tested with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The report further mentions that "bamboo_sprout", and "cosmos_sprout," the supposed Mi A3 and Mi A3 Lite will most likely be Android One phones, given the current list of Google Play certified devices, Android One phones have 'sprout' in their codenames. The phone with the codename "pyxis" is speculated to be the Chinese variant of either "bamboo_sprout" or "cosmos_sprout". To recall, Xiaomi brought Chinese version of the Mi A2 under the moniker Xiaomi Mi 6X. The third one in the list suggests that it could be the successor of the Mi 6X.

The report also reveals that the all three upcoming Mi A-series phones will likely have a 32 MP front camera with 4-in-1 pixel binning. Other details about the upcoming Mi A series phones are scarce as of now. The report notes that since the phones are in early testing, there's no concrete information yet about marketing names, launch dates or 'tentative pricing' for these devices. However, one can possibly presume the upcoming Xiaomi Mi A3 series to fall in the mid-range price category given the previous Mi Android One phones can with mid-range price tags.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Mom’s voice guides whatever I do, says Deepika Padukone


Top Stories

latest videos

How to perform a Clutch in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 10

How to perform a Clutch in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 10

Running 101 with 'Fit Girl' Ayesha Billimoria | What The App

Running 101 with 'Fit Girl' Ayesha Billimoria | What The App

Huawei Mate X first look: The future of smartphones unfolds (and folds)

Huawei Mate X first look: The future of smartphones unfolds (and folds)

The Art of Baiting in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 9

The Art of Baiting in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 9

Add fun to your run | What The App

Add fun to your run | What The App

Cloning woolly mammoth, tigers in Sunderbans, teen Nobel nominee | This Week in Science

Cloning woolly mammoth, tigers in Sunderbans, teen Nobel nominee | This Week in Science

Bridge Camping Tips in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 8

Bridge Camping Tips in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 8

Clever ways to Defend in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 7

Clever ways to Defend in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 7

Redmi Note 7 Pro Review | Best budget phone

Redmi Note 7 Pro Review | Best budget phone

One Finger OP or What?

One Finger OP or What?


also see

Xiaomi

Xiaomi Mi A2 and Redmi Note 6 Pro are now available at a starting price of Rs 11,999

Mar 11, 2019
Xiaomi Mi A2 and Redmi Note 6 Pro are now available at a starting price of Rs 11,999
Best phones under Rs 15,000: From Redmi Note 7 Pro to Samsung Galaxy M30

Budget Smartphone

Best phones under Rs 15,000: From Redmi Note 7 Pro to Samsung Galaxy M30

Mar 11, 2019
Xiaomi beat quarterly profit estimates as it dominated the fast-growing Indian market

Xiaomi

Xiaomi beat quarterly profit estimates as it dominated the fast-growing Indian market

Mar 20, 2019
Redmi Go to launch in India today at 12 pm: Here's how you can watch the event live

Redmi Go

Redmi Go to launch in India today at 12 pm: Here's how you can watch the event live

Mar 19, 2019
Xiaomi Mi Band 4 may not arrive soon but its release is definitely set for 2019

Xiaomi

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 may not arrive soon but its release is definitely set for 2019

Mar 17, 2019
Xiaomi Black Shark 2 with pressure sensitive display, Snapdragon 855 launched

Black Shark 2

Xiaomi Black Shark 2 with pressure sensitive display, Snapdragon 855 launched

Mar 19, 2019

science

World Tuberculosis Day: Is India on track to becoming a TB-free nation by 2025?

World TB Day

World Tuberculosis Day: Is India on track to becoming a TB-free nation by 2025?

Mar 23, 2019
World Tuberculosis Day: New research offers hope for drug-resistant TB epidemic

World Tuberculosis Day

World Tuberculosis Day: New research offers hope for drug-resistant TB epidemic

Mar 23, 2019
Tuberculosis has 'profound financial implications' for India: Health Minister JP Nadda

World Tuberculosis Day

Tuberculosis has 'profound financial implications' for India: Health Minister JP Nadda

Mar 22, 2019
CERN's LHCb experiment hints at why universe has more matter than antimatter

Particle Physics

CERN's LHCb experiment hints at why universe has more matter than antimatter

Mar 22, 2019