tech2 News Staff

Xiaomi's Android One powered smartphone the Mi A2 that was launched last year came with capable hardware, decent camera and clean UI (unlike other Xiaomi phones). The Chinese OEM now seems to be preparing for its next batch of Mi A-series smartphones.

According to the folks at XDA Developers, three Mi A series devices are in the pipeline. As per the report, Xiaomi is currently hardware testing three phones which are codenamed "pyxis", "bamboo_sprout", and "cosmos_sprout." The Mi A2 came with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, but interestingly, the new smartphones are said to be tested with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The report further mentions that "bamboo_sprout", and "cosmos_sprout," the supposed Mi A3 and Mi A3 Lite will most likely be Android One phones, given the current list of Google Play certified devices, Android One phones have 'sprout' in their codenames. The phone with the codename "pyxis" is speculated to be the Chinese variant of either "bamboo_sprout" or "cosmos_sprout". To recall, Xiaomi brought Chinese version of the Mi A2 under the moniker Xiaomi Mi 6X. The third one in the list suggests that it could be the successor of the Mi 6X.

The report also reveals that the all three upcoming Mi A-series phones will likely have a 32 MP front camera with 4-in-1 pixel binning. Other details about the upcoming Mi A series phones are scarce as of now. The report notes that since the phones are in early testing, there's no concrete information yet about marketing names, launch dates or 'tentative pricing' for these devices. However, one can possibly presume the upcoming Xiaomi Mi A3 series to fall in the mid-range price category given the previous Mi Android One phones can with mid-range price tags.

