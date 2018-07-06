Friday, July 06, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 06 July, 2018 13:22 IST

Xiaomi Mi A2 leaks reveal camera sample, specifications, Android Oreo support

Xiaomi Mi A2 is expected to be launched in India and is reported to come with Android 8.1.0 Oreo.

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi might be planning to bring the next Android One smartphone to the market. The next version of Mi A1 i.e Mi A2 has been spotted online several times and is expected to be launched by the end of July. More recently, images of the display showing specifications and a camera sample have appeared online.

Xiaomi Mi A2 camera samples. c.mi.com

The image of the Mi A2 showing the 'About Phone' section of the smartphone has been reported on Slashleaks. The specification listed in the section shows the model of the device as 'Mi A2' and also shows that it runs on Android 8.1.0 Oreo. It has a security patch level last updated on 5 May 2018. The front part of the smartphone visible in the image is reminiscent of the recently launched Mi 6X as it looks similar to the smartphone. The device has thin bezels on the sides of the display and a narrow chin at the bottom.

Another image posted on the Xiaomi community forum shows a camera sample of the device. The image caption mentions that the image has been shot on a new Mi Phone, which, by the metadata, appears to be the Mi A2.

The smartphone was also spotted on Geekbench and in a leaked hands-on video, which was taken down later. It has also been reported that the Mi A2 looks similar to Mi 6X and also comes with similar specifications. A Twitter user reported that the smartphone will come to India. Given that the Mi 5X was repackaged as the Mi A1, it's very likely that the Mi 6X will be repackaged as the Mi A2. The only difference, of course, is that the Mi A series phones run stock Android and not the MIUI-skinned version.

Xiaomi's Mi 6X comes with a 5.99-inch FHD plus IPS LCD display with a resolution of 2180 x 1080 pixels. The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 660 SoC and comes with 4 GB RAM/ 6 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. It features a 12 MP + 20 MP (Sony IMX 486+ Sony IMX 376) dual-camera and a 20 MP (Sony IMX 376) selfie camera on the front. The device is powered by a 3,010 mAh battery and comes with Quick Charge 3.0. The device has been priced at 1,799 yuan (roughly Rs 19,000) in China.

