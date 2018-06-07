Xiaomi is preparing to launch another Android One-based device, the Mi A2, very soon. The Mi A2 is expected to be similar to the Mi 6x , which has been spotted on the benchmarking website Geekbench. In 2017, Xiaomi launched the Mi A1, which was similar to the Mi 5x. The successor is expected to be based on the successor to the Mi 5x, which is why we're looking so closely at the Mi 6x, which was launched in China earlier this year.

The alleged Xiaomi Mi A2 on Geekbench shows scores of 1,630 and 4,657 in the single-core and multi-core benchmarks respectively. According to the listing, the smartphone will come with a Snapdragon 660 SoC, 4 GB RAM and Android 8.1. The Mi 5x was launched in July last year and Xiaomi brought the Mi A1 to the market in September. Expecting the same trend, the Mi 6x has been launched at the end of April 2018 in China and Xiaomi should bring the Mi A2 here by the end of June.

The metal-bodied Mi 6x comes with a 5.99-inch FHD plus IPS LCD display with a resolution of 2180x1080 pixels. The smartphone comes in two variants of 4 GB RAM+64 GB internal storage and 6 GB RAM+64 GB internal storage. It features a 12 MP + 20 MP dual-camera setup on the rear and a 20 MP selfie camera at the front of the display. It is powered by a 3,010 mAh battery which supports Quick Charge 3.0.

The smartphone looks similar to the Redmi Note 5 Pro with a vertical-dual camera setup on the rear side of the device. The Mi 6x comes with a USB Type-C port and doesn't feature a 3.5 mm headphone jack. The 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage version of the smartphone was launched with a price tag of 1,799 yuan (roughly Rs 19,000) and the 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage model priced is priced at 1,999 yuan (approximately Rs 21,000) in China.

A report on MySmartPrice suggests that the Mi A2 will first be launched in Taiwan. The report also mentions that the company is planning to bring Redmi 6, Redmi 6A and Redmi 6 Pro in coming months.