The successor to Xiaomi’s first ever stock android smartphone, the Mi A1, is now apparently almost ready to be launched.

While Xiaomi has never officially spoken about a Mi A2 in the making, two Spanish YouTubers shared an 11-minute hands-on video of the purported device. They however, pulled down the video from their channel a few hours later.

This was first spotted by GSMArena, who revealed that these guys claimed to have gotten their hands on the prototype of the purported Mi A2.

Apparently, in the video the smartphone seemed to be giving a snappy performance. The YouTubers also shared some images shot from the phone in the video, which however, are hard to judge when they are adjusted to the video’s resolution.

Though, reported it has been revealed that the Mi A2 will have a similar camera setup on the rear as the premium Xiaomi Mi 6. If true, that’s actually impressive to see on a budget smartphone.

Another hint in the favour of the Mi A2 came in last month, when it was reported that Xiaomi smartphone has been discontinued in order to pave way for its successor. There are also reports that the recently announced Xioami Mi 6X, will be coming to India as the Mi A2, as was the case with Mi 5X being launched as the Mi A1 in the country.

For perspective, Xiaomi Mi 6X was launched in China mid-April, with its price starting at CNY 1,599 (approximately Rs 17,000) for the 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant. There is also a 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage version, which is priced at 1,799 yuan (roughly Rs 19,000), and a top of the line, 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage model priced at Rs 1,999 yuan (approximately Rs 21,000).