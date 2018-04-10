There have been several rumours of Xiaomi working on a successor to its Android One smartphone, the Mi A1, which in China was launched as the Mi 5X. Now TENNA has just certified the Mi 6X smartphone in China, and if the past is any indication, the Mi 6X could launch in India as the Mi A2.

However, it would seem that a tipster on Twitter has found references to the Mi A2 and the Redmi Y2, devices that are likely to arrive in India. To recall, the Redmi Y1 was launched last year in November and the company had marketed the device as a selfie-centric phone.

A line of code in the source of Xiaomi's India website, spotted by Twitter user @IshanAgarwal24, saw references to both the devices in phrases like "Mi A2 Hard Case", "Redmi Y2 Perforated Case Black" and "Redmi Y2 Perforated Case Blue". Though the codes were later deleted, the Twitter user managed to get screenshots of them.

If the past is any indication, then the Mi A2 should come with the exact same specs as the Mi 6X, along with the Android One software seen on the Mi A1. The rumoured specs of the Mi 6X show that the device will come with a 5.99-inch IPS LCD screen, an 18:9 aspect ratio, 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage and 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variants.

As far as optics are concerned, the phone is said to have dual-cameras with a 12 MP sensor and a 20 MP sensor. A front facing camera with 20 MP resolution may also be present. A Snapdragon 636 SoC should power the device, just like it does the Redmi Note 5.

As of right now, there is no information available on the Redmi Y2, however, we can be sure that the company will be focusing its attention on the device's front camera.