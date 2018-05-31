Xiaomi is all ready to celebrate its 8th anniversary today. The much awaited Xiaomi flagship of the year is going to be launched today as well.

As speculated earlier, Xiaomi will launch two new devices, a second variant of the Mi 8, the Mi 8 SE and next generation of its Mi Band, the Mi Band 3. The devices will be launched during an event in Shenzhen, China from 11:30 am IST onwards. The live updates can be tracked on the official Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages Xiaomi. An event page has been created on Facebook, which should hopefully have a live stream when the event begins. There is no YouTube link out yet and we will update it accordingly.

The Xiaomi Mi 8 is expected to come with the new Android P inspired MIUI 10 to be launched during the event. The smartphone will come in 4 GB and 8 GB RAM variants with 64 GB of internal storage. It is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC and 3,300 mAh battery. The smartphone will feature 6.2-inch display with a notch on the top of the display. It is expected to come with a dual camera setup with 20 MP (f/1.7 aperture) + 16 MP (f/2.0 aperture) sensor on the rear side and 16 MP sensor with an f/2.0 aperture on the front. An under-display fingerprint sensor is also expected on the Mi 8.

Leaked images of the Mi 8 shows curved edges and a narrow bezel at the bottom of the display and a fingerprint sensor placed on the rear side of the device. Xiaomi is celebrating its 8th Anniversary this year.

The second version Mi 8 SE expected to be launched at the event will come in 6 GB RAM and 64/128/256 GB option for internal storage. The Mi 8 is expected to come in gray, blue, gold and Red whereas the Mi 8 SE is expected to come in black, blue, white and gold colour variants.

A recent video spotted on Weibo suggests that Xiaomi will bring Apple iPhone X like Animojis on the Xiaomi Mi 8.

The third device, Mi Band 3 is expected to come with touchscreen display, along with some gesture-based controls. It will come with similar features spotted on the previous generation of band.

According to another teaser released on Reddit, the Xiaomi Mi 8 might be coming to India too.