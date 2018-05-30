Xiaomi is ready to launch its flagship of the year, the Mi 8 on 31 May and we already have learnt a lot about the specifications of the smartphones through leaks. The smartphone comes with iPhone X like notch, Android-P inspired MIUI 10 and might feature an under-display fingerprint sensor. Xiaomi will also launch the Mi Band 3 during the event.

A leaked image of the poster spotted on Slashleaks, of the upcoming Mi 8, shows that the smartphone comes with a notch on the top, a fingerprint sensor on the rear side and a body curved around the corners. The sides of the smartphone are also rounded and it comes with a thin bezel at the bottom of the display. The dual-camera is aligned vertically as seen on the Redmi Note 5 Pro. The description of the poster says that the smartphone will come with Snapdragon 845 and dual camera with AI.

A video spotted on Weibo also shows Animojis that are expected to come with the Xiaomi Mi 8. The Animojis shown in the video look similar to the one seen on Apple devices. Apple launched the Animojis during the launch of the iPhone X in September 2017. Earlier reports also hint that Xiaomi will launch another variant of the Mi 8 expected to be called as Mi 8 SE.

A tweet by leakster @IshanAgarwal24 shows a source code that mentions about the Mi 8 SE. He also mentions about the specification of both the smartphone to be launched by Xiaomi.

The Mi 8 is expected to come with 4 GB or 8 GB RAM with 64 GB of internal storage. Whereas, the Mi 8 SE is expected to come with 6 GB RAM and three storage variants of 64 GB, 128 GB and 256 GB. According to the tweet, Mi 8 is expected to be available in gray, blue, gold and red colours and the Mi 8 is expected to come in black, blue, white and gold.

Sorry guys, there was some confusion. However here are the colours and storage variants Mi 8 and Mi 8 SE will be launching in:

Mi 8: 4/6GB RAM + 64 ROM; Gray, Blue, Gold & Red

Mi 8 SE: 6GB RAM + 64/128/256GB ROM; Black, Blue White & Gold#Xiaomi#Mi#MiChina#Mi8#Mi8SE pic.twitter.com/5kknMe8LGP — Ishan Agarwal (@IshanAgarwal24) May 24, 2018

The smartphone has also been spotted on Chinese website Soho.com, that mentions the name of the Mi 8 SE in the description of a CNY 50 (roughly Rs. 500) discount coupon shown on the website.

To sum up, Xiaomi will be launching three devices including Mi 8, Mi 8 SE and Mi Band 3 during the event on 31 May. The Mi Band 3 is expected to come with a touchscreen display, along with some gesture-based controls