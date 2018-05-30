Xiaomi sure is planning to take things up a notch with 8th anniversary celebrations this year. The Chinese internet company that has now expanded into manufacturing and crowdfunding not just smartphones, but appliances and IoT devices as well, has now put out a short teaser video from its official Wiebo channel for its big day that is less than a day away on 31 May.

Also found on Reddit is another teaser which hints at the markets that the smartphone would be launched in. The post and the video on Weibo, were first spotted by Gizmochina.

The teaser video is a rather colourful one, which focuses on the number ‘8’ hinting at its 8th anniversary celebrations.

While it uses eye catching colours, it’s hard to decode what going on here because of the random objects and animations used in the video. From the playing dropping of the pin on the vinyl player, to the opening of diary, turning on a light bulb, to the snapping of a photograph, they seem to hint at new products that could be launched or announced at the event.

Another teaser was spotted on Reddit by user ‘Alexeption’. It isn’t clear where the user got the creative from, but got about 100 comments with users guessing the countries showcased inside the number ‘8’ across all 8 tiles. If the creative does turn out to be genuine, we can expect Xiaomi to launch its Mi 8 smartphone in Spain, India, Thailand, France, Vietnam, Russia, Italy and Egypt (clockwise from 12 o clock).

While Xiaomi is expected to announce a slew of products, the highlight of the event clearly will be the reveal of Xiaomi’s next big software update for its mobile phones, MIUI 10 and the launch of the Xiaomi Mi 8, its next flagship smartphone.

Recently leaked screenshots have revealed plenty about the upcoming milestone software update teased as MIUI 10. The update is expected focus on several improvements both in terms of performance and the user experience. The recently leaked screenshots reveals a very Android P-inspired layout for the volume controls, with a bar popping up alongside the volume buttons just Google does it with the Pixel 2 models.

As for the Xiaomi Mi 8, the flagship smartphone has leaked out several times, and we are kind of getting a fair idea as to what we can expect from it.

From what we know through several leaks and rumours, the device is expected to feature a 6.2-inch display (along with a notch). Inside we can expect Xiaomi to throw in a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC coupled with 8 GB RAM.

Fans can also expect a dual camera setup on the back, with a 20 MP (f/1.7 aperture) + 16 MP (f/2.0 aperture) cameras. The front facing camera is expected to arrive with a 16 MP sensor with an f/2.0 aperture.

Powering it all would be a 3,300 mAh battery.