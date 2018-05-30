Xiaomi is expected to launch as many as three products as part of its 8th-anniversary celebrations on 31 May and one of them is expected to be the Mi 8 SE which we don't know much about yet.

A camera sample from the smartphone, however, seems to have cropped up on Weibo a day before its launch revealing its prowess in low light. The watermark at the bottom of the image confirms that the image was shot using the Mi 8 SE but does not reveal anything more about the phone.

As per a leaked document reported by GizmoChina, the Mi 8 SE will feature an AI-enabled dual-camera setup on the back with 1.4 μm pixel size. On the front, it will expectedly feature a 20 MP selfie shooter which will be coupled with an LED flash.

The special edition of the Mi 8 was earlier expected to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC just like the Mi 8, but as per a leaked report, the Mi 8 SE will likely feature the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 chipset instead. But we do have to wait for what Xiaomi decides to pack into this smartphone which seems have skipped the streak of leaks, which generally precedes the company's smartphone launches.

Apart from the Mi 8 and the Mi 8 SE, Xiaomi is also expected to launch the Mi Band 3 and finally, its Android Oreo-based MIUI 10 user interface at the event.