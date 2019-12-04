tech2 News Staff

Xiaomi is scheduled to launch Redmi K30 in China on 10 December. Ahead of the launch, Xiaomi has shared a series of teasers revealing the chipset, display size, and a few camera specifications of the upcoming smartphone.

In the first teaser posted on Weibo, Xiaomi revealed that the Redmi K30 will be powered by the latest Snapdragon 765G chipset, that Qualcomm has announced at the Snapdragon Summit in Hawaii yesterday. The poster also makes it clear that the smartphone will be 5G-ready.

Another teaser reveals that the Redmi K30 will feature a 6.67-inch display. The same teaser also shows the smartphone sporting a dual-selfie camera punch-hole cutout on the top right. At the back, we can see that the Redmi K30 will feature a frosted glass. A report by PlayfulDroid on this also claims that it found evidence that the Redmi K30 will sport a 64 MP main camera, accompanied by an 8 MP, a 5 MP, and a 2 MP sensor.

Xiaomi has also shared an official teaser of the Redmi K30 but it barely reveals any details about the smartphone.

Last week, Xiaomi also teased that the Redmi K30 will feature the “world’s first high-resolution image sensor". The Redmi K30 series will also be the company’s first smartphone to support dual-mode 5G that includes hardware for standalone (SA) and non-standalone 5G networks.

Earlier, Weibing had teased two posters in China on Weibo. The first teaser confirmed that the Redmi K30 will sport a dual-punch hole display camera for selfies. Two front cameras are seen horizontally aligned and are placed on the top right of the smartphone. The other teaser was about 5G support.

Redmi K30 Pro and Redmi K30 specifications (expected)

Recently, live images of the phone were leaked that gave us a glimpse of the kind of specs the phone could carry. Redmi K30 is likely to come with an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. In terms of processing power, the images reveal that the smartphone might have Qualcomm's Adreno 618 GPU, but it does not reveal the processor. The images also suggested that the Redmi K30 will also come with a 120 Hz display.

As reported by Droidshout, Redmi K30 is expected to come bundled with a 30 W fast charger. As per previous reports, the smartphone might feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. In terms of camera, Redmi K30 is likely to come with a Sony IMX686 image sensor.

