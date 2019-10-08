Tuesday, October 08, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

WhatsApp's rumoured dark mode feature may soon release for Android users

WhatsApp will reportedly come with a Light Theme, Dark Theme, and System Default theme.


tech2 News StaffOct 08, 2019 08:51:14 IST

For close to a year now, WhatsApp has been reported to be testing dark mode for the mobile application. We keep seeing a lot of screenshots from the beta version of the app, but for months now, something has been keeping WhatsApp from releasing the feature to the stable version of the app. However, the latest Android beta update has received a new option in the Settings indicating that the feature may finally be released to all users.

WhatsApps rumoured dark mode feature may soon release for Android users

Representational image.

This was reported by WhatsApp beta tester WABetaInfo. Reportedly, in the latest Android beta version 2.19.282, a new section called Theme Settings has been added to the app settings. Under Theme Settings, WhatsApp users will have three options to choose from, one would be the Light Theme, which will be the usual white theme that we already see in the app.

Then there will be the Dark Theme, which is the much-awaited dark mode. And the third would be the System Default mode, which would basically be the same theme you have been using in the rest of your phone. Essentially, if you choose the latter, and you are running the dark mode as your main mobile setting as well, then WhatsApp will automatically switch to dark mode.

Some users on Twitter that on the Android beta programme have also spotted the feature.

(Also read: How to enable WhatsApp dark mode on Android and iOS devices)

Separately, earlier this month, WhatsApp was also spotted testing a new 'Disappearing Message' feature, which would allow users to set a timer to their messages, after which the messages would be automatically deleted from the sender and the recipient's chat.

tags

latest videos

Item Hell Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Viper takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Viper takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

RakaZone Gaming on Top Indian Streamers

RakaZone Gaming on Top Indian Streamers

Item Hell Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL Part 2 | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL Part 2 | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Will MortaL return to E-Sports?

Will MortaL return to E-Sports?


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

WhatsApp

WhatsApp will stop running on iPhones running iOS 8 starting 1 February 2020

Sep 30, 2019
WhatsApp will stop running on iPhones running iOS 8 starting 1 February 2020
WhatsApp for Android to soon receive hide mute status feature, Facebook Pay

WhatsApp

WhatsApp for Android to soon receive hide mute status feature, Facebook Pay

Sep 23, 2019
WhatsApp might roll out a new feature of 'Disappearing messages' in its next update

WhatsApp

WhatsApp might roll out a new feature of 'Disappearing messages' in its next update

Oct 01, 2019
WhatsApp was extensively exploited during 2019 elections in India: Report

WhatsApp

WhatsApp was extensively exploited during 2019 elections in India: Report

Oct 01, 2019
WhatsApp’s forward limiting update slowed down spread of disinformation: Report

WhatsApp

WhatsApp’s forward limiting update slowed down spread of disinformation: Report

Sep 27, 2019
WhatsApp detected with a bug that let hackers steal your information using GIFs

WhatsApp

WhatsApp detected with a bug that let hackers steal your information using GIFs

Oct 03, 2019

science

Space Week 2019: After Chandrayaan 2, ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Space Exploration

Space Week 2019: After Chandrayaan 2, ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Oct 06, 2019
Wildlife Week 2019: India's tiger census points to an urgent need for peaceful ecosystems where humans, tigers coexist

Tigers in India

Wildlife Week 2019: India's tiger census points to an urgent need for peaceful ecosystems where humans, tigers coexist

Oct 01, 2019
Wildlife Week 2019: India's tiger numbers have increased by 33% in 5 years, but that's not necessarily good news

Tiger Day 2019

Wildlife Week 2019: India's tiger numbers have increased by 33% in 5 years, but that's not necessarily good news

Oct 01, 2019
Chandrayaan 2: NASA's LRO fails to spot crashed Vikram lander due to 'long shadows' over landing site

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2: NASA's LRO fails to spot crashed Vikram lander due to 'long shadows' over landing site

Sep 19, 2019