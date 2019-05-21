Tuesday, May 21, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

WhatsApp beta for Android adds Night mode to more sections, may rollout soon

The next WhatsApp update will reportedly also bring as many as 155 redesigned emojis.

tech2 News StaffMay 21, 2019 09:20:32 IST

Night Mode is among the most awaited features that WhatsApp is currently working on. For months now, we have been hearing about the messaging platform planning to introduce a dark mode into the app, which we recently learned will be called the Night Mode.

A couple of weeks ago, WhatsApp reportedly started testing the implementation of the dark theme into the app, however, it was limited to apps calls and status pages in the beta version 2.19.139. Which was also an indication that the feature was still a few changes away from rolling out to the public.

WhatsApp beta for Android adds Night mode to more sections, may rollout soon

Representational image.

Now, however, in the latest beta version 2.19.145 for AndroidWABetaInfo reports that the Night Mode has been expanded to more sections. This also means that the feature is stepping closer to its launch.

Reportedly, in this update, the Night Mode is now also visible on the Contact Picker section, on the Contact Info page, and on Group Info section, however, the latter is still being worked on.

Image: WaBetaInfo

Image: WaBetaInfo

WhatsApp is yet to confirm the official launch of the feature, however, it is expected to be made official in the coming weeks.

Separately, the next WhatsApp update will reportedly also bring as many as 155 redesigned emojis. The platform will reportedly be making a few cosmetic changes to the old emojis. While for some there are layout changes, some have been reportedly redesigned completely.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Select Dugout expert Brian Lara deconstructs his technique against pace and spin


Top Stories

latest videos

All you need to know about Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7S

All you need to know about Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7S

Google bans Huawei's Android license, here's why!

Google bans Huawei's Android license, here's why!

Redmi Note 7S Specifications

Redmi Note 7S Specifications

PUBG Mobile surpasses 100 million monthly active users

PUBG Mobile surpasses 100 million monthly active users

Five smartphones under Rs 25,000 for PUBG Mobile Enthusiasts

Five smartphones under Rs 25,000 for PUBG Mobile Enthusiasts

ASUS Zenfone 6 Specifications

ASUS Zenfone 6 Specifications

Hey OnePlus! What's up with OnePlus 7 Pro's camera?

Hey OnePlus! What's up with OnePlus 7 Pro's camera?

OnePlus 7 Pro Specifications

OnePlus 7 Pro Specifications

OnePlus 7 Pro VS Google Pixel 3a Camera Comparison

OnePlus 7 Pro VS Google Pixel 3a Camera Comparison

That Noob Who Loves PUBG | Ep 01 | Funny Games

That Noob Who Loves PUBG | Ep 01 | Funny Games


also see

WhatsApp

WhatsApp dark mode closer to launch, will also get 155 redesigned emojis: Report

May 17, 2019
WhatsApp dark mode closer to launch, will also get 155 redesigned emojis: Report
WhatsApp vulnerability allowed Israeli spyware to be injected onto phones: Report

WhatsApp

WhatsApp vulnerability allowed Israeli spyware to be injected onto phones: Report

May 14, 2019
Several WhatsApp clones available online help bypass app's anti-spam controls

WhatsApp

Several WhatsApp clones available online help bypass app's anti-spam controls

May 15, 2019
WhatsApp urges users to upgrade the app after a major security breach was detected

WhatsApp

WhatsApp urges users to upgrade the app after a major security breach was detected

May 15, 2019
WhatsApp issues cease and desist notice to companies cloning its app, using software to overcome forwarding restrictions

WhatsApp

WhatsApp issues cease and desist notice to companies cloning its app, using software to overcome forwarding restrictions

May 17, 2019
WhatsApp security breach may have targeted human rights groups: Report

WhatsApp security breach

WhatsApp security breach may have targeted human rights groups: Report

May 15, 2019

science

World Bee Day 2019: Honey, we shrunk the (number of) bees, we must bring them back

Earth Day 2019

World Bee Day 2019: Honey, we shrunk the (number of) bees, we must bring them back

May 20, 2019
Chandrayaan 2, Aditya L1, Gaganyaan and more: ISRO's interplanetary missions in the near future

Chandrayaan 2, Aditya L1, Gaganyaan and more: ISRO's interplanetary missions in the near future

May 20, 2019
NASA researchers find evidence of water, organics on Kuiper Belt object Ultima Thule

NASA

NASA researchers find evidence of water, organics on Kuiper Belt object Ultima Thule

May 20, 2019
World Metrology Day: Why the updated kilogram is both a big deal and not so much

Standard Units

World Metrology Day: Why the updated kilogram is both a big deal and not so much

May 20, 2019