tech2 News Staff

Night Mode is among the most awaited features that WhatsApp is currently working on. For months now, we have been hearing about the messaging platform planning to introduce a dark mode into the app, which we recently learned will be called the Night Mode.

A couple of weeks ago, WhatsApp reportedly started testing the implementation of the dark theme into the app, however, it was limited to apps calls and status pages in the beta version 2.19.139. Which was also an indication that the feature was still a few changes away from rolling out to the public.

Now, however, in the latest beta version 2.19.145 for Android, WABetaInfo reports that the Night Mode has been expanded to more sections. This also means that the feature is stepping closer to its launch.

Reportedly, in this update, the Night Mode is now also visible on the Contact Picker section, on the Contact Info page, and on Group Info section, however, the latter is still being worked on.

WhatsApp is yet to confirm the official launch of the feature, however, it is expected to be made official in the coming weeks.

Separately, the next WhatsApp update will reportedly also bring as many as 155 redesigned emojis. The platform will reportedly be making a few cosmetic changes to the old emojis. While for some there are layout changes, some have been reportedly redesigned completely.

