WhatsApp dark mode spotted in Android beta, this is what it will look like

Apparently, as of yet, the dark mode in the beta app only shows up on the Settings menu.

tech2 News StaffMar 27, 2019 08:49:57 IST

Ever since apps like Telegram, YouTube and Twitter released a dark mode on their apps, users have started to look forward to the mode in other apps as if it were a necessity. Google too released a system-wide dark mode with Android Pie and is apparently working on the same for Android Q as well. No doubt the mode has its benefits like power efficiency and less strain on the eye, but many users are looking forward to it mostly because it looks cool and different. WhatsApp is one of the apps that are currently working on offering that to its users.

Image: Reuters

Since late last year, WhatsApp has been rumoured to be working on a dark mode for the app. Earlier this year, we also saw some concept pictures of what the dark mode may look like on the messenger. Now, the dark theme has reportedly been spotted in Android beta, revealing the first look of the mode.

First spotted and reported by WhatsApp beta testers WABetaInfo, the WhatsApp Android beta version 2.19.82 apparently comes with the dark mode. However, unfortunately, the report says that currently the dark mode has only been implemented on the Settings page of the app.

Some screenshots of the dark mode have also been shared, which show the theme applied in notifications settings, data and storage settings, chats settings, and even account settings.

WhatsApp dark mode spotted in Android beta. Image: WABetaInfo

In addition to that, the report also notes that the dark mode "won't be OLED friendly but it's based on a very dark grey colour."

Also, even if you are using the beta app and you update to version 2.19.82, you may not be able to see the dark mode feature. Apparently, the feature is under development and isn't enabled for everyone as of now.

Further, in this update, WhatsApp is reportedly also testing Forwarding Info and Frequently Forwarded features, which will give users details about how many times the message has been forwarded.

How to perform a Clutch in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 10

Running 101 with 'Fit Girl' Ayesha Billimoria | What The App

Huawei Mate X first look: The future of smartphones unfolds (and folds)

The Art of Baiting in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 9

Add fun to your run | What The App

Cloning woolly mammoth, tigers in Sunderbans, teen Nobel nominee | This Week in Science

Bridge Camping Tips in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 8

Clever ways to Defend in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 7

Redmi Note 7 Pro Review | Best budget phone

One Finger OP or What?

