tech2 News Staff

Ever since apps like Telegram, YouTube and Twitter released a dark mode on their apps, users have started to look forward to the mode in other apps as if it were a necessity. Google too released a system-wide dark mode with Android Pie and is apparently working on the same for Android Q as well. No doubt the mode has its benefits like power efficiency and less strain on the eye, but many users are looking forward to it mostly because it looks cool and different. WhatsApp is one of the apps that are currently working on offering that to its users.

Since late last year, WhatsApp has been rumoured to be working on a dark mode for the app. Earlier this year, we also saw some concept pictures of what the dark mode may look like on the messenger. Now, the dark theme has reportedly been spotted in Android beta, revealing the first look of the mode.

📝 WhatsApp beta for Android 2.19.82: what's new?

Finally there are first hidden tracks of the Dark Mode!

Screenshots in the article, exclusively for @WABetaInfo followers! 😃https://t.co/zX63MEgmkQ NOTE: The Dark Mode is not available yet and it will be available in future. — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) March 26, 2019

First spotted and reported by WhatsApp beta testers WABetaInfo, the WhatsApp Android beta version 2.19.82 apparently comes with the dark mode. However, unfortunately, the report says that currently the dark mode has only been implemented on the Settings page of the app.

Some screenshots of the dark mode have also been shared, which show the theme applied in notifications settings, data and storage settings, chats settings, and even account settings.

In addition to that, the report also notes that the dark mode "won't be OLED friendly but it's based on a very dark grey colour."

Also, even if you are using the beta app and you update to version 2.19.82, you may not be able to see the dark mode feature. Apparently, the feature is under development and isn't enabled for everyone as of now.

Further, in this update, WhatsApp is reportedly also testing Forwarding Info and Frequently Forwarded features, which will give users details about how many times the message has been forwarded.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.