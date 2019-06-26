Tuesday, July 09, 2019Back to
How to enable WhatsApp dark mode on Android and iOS devices

Ahead of the official launch, here is how you can enable WhatsApp dark theme on your smartphone.

tech2 News StaffJul 09, 2019 13:04:28 IST

One common feature that has repeatedly come to several apps and platforms is 'dark mode', whether it is Messenger or Google Chrome or Google app for smartphones. WhatsApp has also stepped into the arena and will soon introduce dark mode to its platform. The dark mode for WhatsApp has still not officially launched.

The good news is that if you want to enable dark mode on your Android or iOS device, you can and here are the quick steps that can help you achieve that. One thing that is worth noticing here is that for Android users who have the latest Android Q beta version can only get this feature enabled as of now.

How to enable WhatsApp dark mode on Android and iOS devices

WhatsApp logo. Image: Reuters.

How to enable WhatsApp dark mode on Android

Step 1: Go to Settings > Display > Select theme > Dark

Step 2: Once the dark mode is turned on, go to Settings > About phone

Step 3: Scroll down to 'Build number' and tap on it seven times

Step 4: You will see a message pop-up saying 'Developers options is turned on'. Tap on 'Override force-dark' so that you can apply the dark theme to other apps

Step 5: Dark theme is now enabled on WhatsApp but the wallpaper in chat threads still needs to be changed to enjoy the dark mode to its fullest

Step 6: Go to WhatsApp Settings > Wallpaper > None and you are good to go

For iOS phones, it is necessary that the device runs on iOS 11 or later versions.

How to enable WhatsApp dark mode on iOS

Step 1: Go to Settings > General > Accessibility > Display Accommodations > Invert Colours > Smart Invert

Step 2: You have now enabled dark theme across all the apps in the device

Step 3: Same as Android, you will have to choose dark or no wallpaper for WhatsApp chat threads.  Go to WhatsApp Settings > Wallpaper> None

So there you have it. Whether you're using an Android or iOS device, you can enable dark mode in WhatsApp by following the above-mentioned steps.

