Gone are the days when your mobile phone weighed more than a dictionary and had a handful of fancy features. OPPO, a frontrunner in the smartphone arena, has time and again proved that it could pack a mighty punch into some of the slickest smartphones around. And that's precisely what it manages to do with the stunningly designed OPPO F17 Pro.

In a first-of-its-kind launch event, the OPPO F17 Pro was showcased to the world in all its glory. Besides the innovative smartphone, OPPO also chose to go a unique way with the launch event - the brand did away with the quintessential launch speeches and brought home the new device, musically!

That’s right. In a first-ever musical concert launch of a smartphone, the F17 Pro event saw performances by some of the most renowned names of the music industry, including Raftaar and Harrdy Sandhu. Not just that, the event was hosted by noted television actor Rithvik Dhanjani.

Not only was the launch idea refreshing, but it once again showed how OPPO dares to be different. On one hand, the brand is capturing the smartphone market with its innovative offerings, while on the other, it is building stronger consumer connections through such initiatives.

As for the device itself, the OPPO F17 Pro runs on Android 10, comes in at 7.48mm and an unbelievable 164gms! And when it comes to specs, the OPPO F17 Pro is loaded with excellent features that are built to redefine trend-setting technology and level up your smartphone experience entirely.

Here's why you should be slipping this skinny, yet robust phone into your pocket or clutch.

Beauty and attention to detail

Now that's a stunning combination! With a phone this skinny, you'd think it was not easy to grip and manoeuvre. Enter the industry-first 220° rounded edge design technique which uses a high-gloss approach that balances a thin side appearance while also offering a comfortable in-hand experience.

Available in colours like Magic Blue, Matte Black and Metallic White, you can easily find one to match your style and personality. The Metallic White colour, in particular, adds a unique, radiant glow to the phone, sometimes even reflecting a soft pink colour that makes the design even more refreshing. Even the Matte Black colour looks elegant and luxurious, lending the phone a distinctly premium look. Besides, this also means the F17 Pro looks great from any angle.

Camera power to make your smile

The best phone cameras allow you to grab amazing photographs even if you've never had any real photography training. And with this one, we'd go so far as to say this might be one of the best we've tried in this class.

The OPPO F17 Pro camera packs a superlative quad sensor-setup with a 48MP central camera, an 8MP wide lens, and two, 2MP mono sensors. And if that's not enough, the front Dual Punch Hole Camera with 16MP main camera and 2MP depth camera. All these six AI-portrait cameras give the best clarity and quality to your pictures. Add to this the impressive Dual-Lens Bokeh mode on the front cam, and you get the perfect creative selfies for your next social media post.

There's more. The AI Super Night Portrait is perfect for capturing stunning selfies in a bar with low lighting or under a streetlamp. At the same time, the AI Night Flare Portrait helps you take brilliant night portrait shots with a flared light effect, enhances skin tones and lets you put your best face forward with every click.

You know you have a great product when the company cares enough to personalise it for you. In its second generation, AI Beautification 2.0, is customised for Indian beauty preferences. This means you get more natural-looking pictures every time.

Form and function come together.

Faster performance in every swipe

No more will you have to worry about a phone that can't keep up with you. The OPPO F17 Pro comes with a MediaTek Helio P95 AI processing unit that boasts 8-cores with a CPU frequency as high as 2.2Ghz.

It also has 2 ARM Cortex-A75 Prime Cores that can operate at up to 2.2GHZ. Users get the power-combo of 8GB of memory and 128GB of storage, which can be extended up to 256GB through a 3-Card Slot.

The Anti-Lag Algorithm detects and clears data that causes errors and makes your phone slow down. And that's not all, the next time your hands are covered in flour while cooking or grease while fixing your bike, and you have to answer a call, air gestures are all you need. Even from 20-50 centimetres away from the phone, simply waving your hand is all you need to answer a call.

Indulge with a truly immersive display

Making full use of the entire screen area, this phone comes equipped with a brilliant 6.4-inch Dual Punch-Hole FHD+ Super AMOLED display. Optimised for over 90% screen-to-body ratio, it offers an indulgent, high resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. Streaming media, movies and even your favourite games never looked better. The In-Display Fingerprint Unlock 3.0 only makes it better with a zippy 0.3 second unlock time.

Enjoy the ColorOS 7.2 experience.

With a more minimalist design and intuitive interface, you get thinner lines, improved stylised design and significantly increased legibility. Customise how your phone looks by adjusting the size, shape and arrangement of apps on the Home screen. Multi-user mode helps you segregate work and personal life with independent 'user spaces' that can be password protected to maintain your privacy.

Besides stunning designer wallpapers, you can also use your phone without worrying about your eyes. OPPO's F17 Pro offers all-day eye comfort with a built-in Dark Mode that includes Eye Care Mode that allows easy customisation and slashes battery consumption by close to 38%.

One massive battery to rule it all

With the OPPO F17 Pro, you don't just get a phone; you get a future-ready device for a fast-paced lifestyle. Featuring the fantastic 30W VOOC 4.0 Flash Charging technology, you can get upto 4-hours of talk time from a single 5-minute charge. But that’s not all, the F17 Pro goes to 100% in just 53 minutes. Gamers will love the rapid-charge technology that allows for faster, more efficient charging without overheating the phone. That’s incredible at this price point!

Now you don't have to keep worrying about your phone dying in the middle of a long catch up with friends or during important work conference calls. Paired with Super Power Saving Mode and AI Night Charging, you will love how much you can get the most out of the huge 4,000 mAh battery as well. With the maximised charging and optimised battery output, get ready for a whole new level of stress-free phone use.

Turning on Super Power Saving Mode kicks in a critical battery saving mode. This sets the display black and white and runs six 'user preset' apps to ensure that even with 5% of battery life remaining, you get 14.6 hours of standby and select applications to keep you going.

An ecosystem of stunning devices

Earlier this year, OPPO announced its plans to deep-dive into IoT and build a consumer-centric, advanced tech ecosystem that is ready for the future. And even this time, the brand launched not one, but two amazing devices. Yes, we’re talking about the brand new Enco W51, OPPO’s True Wireless Headphones with ultra-clear noise cancellation. It’s the perfect pair for your OPPO smartphone and comes loaded with a bunch of features that will sweep you off your feet.

The OPPO Enco W51 currently offers the most powerful noise reduction performance in its price segment, and it has been made possible through its Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation feature. That’s not all. The new headphones offer 24 hours of music playback, are IP54 certified dust and water resistant, have a Binaural Low-Latency Bluetooth® Transmission, and a triple-mic noise reduction for your important calls. OPPO promises and delivers on an outstanding comprehensive performance.

With so much to love about these fantastic devices, it should be at the top of your list when thinking of upgrading this year.

The OPPO F17 Pro is available at Rs 22990, while the OPPO Enco W51 is priced at Rs 4999. While the phone will go on first sale on 7th September 2020, the True Wireless Headphone will soon be available for sale. The OPPO F17 Pro will be available across offline stores, Amazon and other leading online stores.

In case you missed out watching the grand launch event, you can check it out here. For more details on the incredible new OPPO F17 Pro, click here.

