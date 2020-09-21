Monday, September 21, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Oppo F17 with 16 MP quad-camera setup, up to 8 GB RAM now available for purchase

Starting today, 21 September, the Oppo F17 will be available for purchase on Flipkart and Amazon India.


tech2 News StaffSep 21, 2020 09:33:54 IST

Earlier this month, Oppo launched the Oppo F17 smartphone in India, which comes with a 16 MP quad read camera setup, Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 chipset, offers up to 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. The smartphone is priced starting Rs 17,990.

Starting today, 21 September, the Oppo F17 will be available for purchase on Flipkart and Amazon India.

Oppo F17 with 16 MP quad-camera setup, up to 8 GB RAM now available for purchase

Oppo F17

Oppo F17

Oppo F17 pricing, offers

The Oppo F17 comes in two variants:

6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant: Rs 17,990

8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant: Rs 19,990

The smartphone is available in Classic Silver, Dynamic Orange, and Navy Blue colour options.

Buyers can get a discount of Rs 1,500 on Bank of Baroda credit cards. For offline buyers, Oppo will give a discount of 7.5 percent cashback on ICICI Bank, Bank of Baroda and Federal Bank credit and debit cards.

Oppo F17 specifications

The smartphone features a 6.44-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display that has a resolution of 1,080 x 2,400 pixels. It is powered by Snapdragon 662 chipset and offers up to 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage.

In terms of camera, the smartphone sports a quad-camera setup that houses a 16 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP wide-angle lens and two 2 MP sensors. For selfies, it comes with a 16 MP punch hole camera.

Oppo F17 is equipped in a 4,000 mAh battery that supports 30W VOOC fast charging.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Call Of Duty Mobile | Battle Royale Guide

Call Of Duty Mobile | Battle Royale Guide

Call Of Duty Mobile Beginner's Guide | 1Up Gaming

Call Of Duty Mobile Beginner's Guide | 1Up Gaming

Ankkita C | Opinion on Indian Streamers

Ankkita C | Opinion on Indian Streamers

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 4: Ankkita C

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 4: Ankkita C

@Ankkita C plays | Wrong Answers Only

@Ankkita C plays | Wrong Answers Only

Streamers React | PUBG Mobile Banned in India

Streamers React | PUBG Mobile Banned in India

1Up In The House | Race To Zharki

1Up In The House | Race To Zharki

1Up In The House | Throwables Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Throwables Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Pistols Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Pistols Only Challenge

1Up In The House | PaiNan Hotdrop

1Up In The House | PaiNan Hotdrop


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Oppo F17

Oppo F17 with 16 MP quad camera setup launched in India at a starting price of Rs 17,990

Sep 10, 2020
Oppo F17 with 16 MP quad camera setup launched in India at a starting price of Rs 17,990
Oppo F17 Pro now available for purchase in India, priced at Rs 22,990

Oppo F17 Pro

Oppo F17 Pro now available for purchase in India, priced at Rs 22,990

Sep 07, 2020

science

ESA awards contracts worth €129.4 million for design, manufacture, testing of Hera asteroid mission

Asteroid Mission

ESA awards contracts worth €129.4 million for design, manufacture, testing of Hera asteroid mission

Sep 18, 2020
New findings in dark matter physics could prompt brand-new model of the 'real' universe

Dark Matter

New findings in dark matter physics could prompt brand-new model of the 'real' universe

Sep 18, 2020
As Sun enters 'solar cycle 25', experts foresee below-average solar activity till July 2021

The Sun

As Sun enters 'solar cycle 25', experts foresee below-average solar activity till July 2021

Sep 17, 2020
Glimpse of our system once the Sun is dead? First Jupiter-sized exoplanet found orbiting white dwarf star

Dead Stars

Glimpse of our system once the Sun is dead? First Jupiter-sized exoplanet found orbiting white dwarf star

Sep 17, 2020