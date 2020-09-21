tech2 News Staff

Earlier this month, Oppo launched the Oppo F17 smartphone in India, which comes with a 16 MP quad read camera setup, Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 chipset, offers up to 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. The smartphone is priced starting Rs 17,990.

Starting today, 21 September, the Oppo F17 will be available for purchase on Flipkart and Amazon India.

Oppo F17

Oppo F17 pricing, offers

The Oppo F17 comes in two variants:

6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant: Rs 17,990

8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant: Rs 19,990

The smartphone is available in Classic Silver, Dynamic Orange, and Navy Blue colour options.

Buyers can get a discount of Rs 1,500 on Bank of Baroda credit cards. For offline buyers, Oppo will give a discount of 7.5 percent cashback on ICICI Bank, Bank of Baroda and Federal Bank credit and debit cards.

Oppo F17 specifications

The smartphone features a 6.44-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display that has a resolution of 1,080 x 2,400 pixels. It is powered by Snapdragon 662 chipset and offers up to 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage.

In terms of camera, the smartphone sports a quad-camera setup that houses a 16 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP wide-angle lens and two 2 MP sensors. For selfies, it comes with a 16 MP punch hole camera.

Oppo F17 is equipped in a 4,000 mAh battery that supports 30W VOOC fast charging.