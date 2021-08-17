Tuesday, August 17, 2021Back to
Amazon Mobile Savings Days sale: Best deals on OnePlus 9 5G, Galaxy M31, Oppo F17 and more

During the ongoing sale, the 'Advantage- Just For Prime' program will allow users to get the lowest interest-free installments on the purchase of smartphones.


tech2 News StaffAug 17, 2021 14:06:44 IST

Amazon's Mobile Savings Days sale is now live in India and will end on 19 August. During the sale, the e-commerce platform will offer a 10 percent instant discount on Citi Bank and IndusInd Bank credit and debit cards. Buyers will get discounts on smartphones including OnePlus 9R 5G, OnePlus Nord 2, Redmi Note 10 series, Redmi 9 Series, Mi 11X Series, Samsung M21 2021 Edition, Samsung M32 and Samsung M31 and more.

OnePlus 9 5G

OnePlus 9 5G

Amazon has also introduced a new ‘Advantage - Just for Prime’ program for Prime users in India. During the ongoing sale, the program will allow users to get the lowest interest-free installments on the purchase of smartphones using HDFC Bank debit and credit cards. The program will involve a minimum three-month enhanced tenure on the installments. The offer will include mobiles from Samsung, Redmi, Mi, iQOO, Oppo, vivo.

Amazon Mobile Savings Days sale: Best deals on smartphones

OnePlus 9 5G

Launched at a starting price of Rs 49,999, the OnePlus 9 5G can now be bought at Rs 45,999 by applying a simple Amazon coupon that will give a discount of Rs 4,000.

Galaxy M31

The Galaxy M31 (Review) 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant was launched at Rs 16,999, it will be now available at Rs 14,999.

Oppo F17

Oppo F17 was launched at a starting price of Rs 17,990 and is now available at Rs 14,990 on Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

Down from Rs 21,999, Galaxy M42 5G (Review) is now available at Rs 20,999. This discount can be availed by applying an Amazon coupon.

Mi 10T 5G

Launched at a starting price of Rs 34,999, Mi 10T 5G is currently available at Rs 32,999, down by Rs 2,000.

