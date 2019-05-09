Thursday, May 09, 2019Back to
Should finalise the release of Galaxy Fold by today or tomorrow: Samsung CEO DJ Koh

Samsung could have arrived at a solution for the big gaping hole in the hinge of the Galaxy Fold.

tech2 News StaffMay 09, 2019 19:48:38 IST

After the entire Galaxy Fold debacle unfolded Samsung had indefinitely put on hold the official launch date of the device. While for quite some time it seemed uncertain that the South Korean giant would even launch the device, it appears now that we might soon hear a release date after all.

Samsung Galaxy Fold. Image: Samsung

As per a report by The Korean Herald, Samsung mobile CEO DJ Koh has said that the company is going to finalise a date by today or tomorrow where it will reveal the official launch date of the device.

Koh has said in his interview with The Korean Herald that the company "has reviewed the defect caused from substances [that entered the device], and we will reach a conclusion today or tomorrow [on the launch].”

It would appear from this statement that the company has arrived at a solution for the big gaping hole in the hinge. An earlier iFixit report of the Galaxy Fold teardown, which has since been taken down, noted a gap measuring nearly 7 mm at the bottom of the hinge through which dust and sand could seep into the device.

Many review units experienced the display breaking or not functioning within a day of usage thanks to this gap near the hinge. Others destroyed their displays after peeling of what they believed to be a screen protection layer. This issue was not talked about in the statement given by Koh, but we assume that Samsung will take it into consideration before launching the device.

 

