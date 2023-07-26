Samsung launches the Galaxy Fold 5, Galaxy Flip 5: Check Indian prices, other details

Samsung has introduced its latest lineup of devices featuring folding screens, including the popular Z Flip phone, along with new water-resistant premium tablets and Galaxy Watch smartwatches.

The unveiling event took place in South Korea, Samsung’s home country, where they showcased the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5. In addition to the smartphones, Samsung also unveiled the Tab S9 series of Android tablets, which are equipped with water-resistant features to enhance durability and usability. Samsung also had an all-new Galaxy Watch 6 series to offer.

Samsung’s latest range of devices showcases the company’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of technology and offering consumers cutting-edge products with exciting new features.

Galaxy Fold 5

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 boasts several notable improvements over its predecessor, making it the thinnest and lightest Fold device to date, as per Samsung.

The Z Fold 5 features a larger 6.2-inch cover screen, utilizing a Dynamic AMOLED panel with a resolution of 2316 x 904. This results in an aspect ratio of 23:9 and a refresh rate of 120Hz, providing a smooth and vibrant display experience.

The main display has also been enhanced, now measuring 7.6 inches and featuring a Dynamic AMOLED panel with a resolution of 2176 x 1812. This offers an aspect ratio of 21:18 and a refresh rate of 120Hz, ensuring excellent visuals and fluid interactions.

Under the hood, the Z Fold 5 runs on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, coupled with 12GB of RAM and the option for up to 1TB of internal storage. This powerful combination delivers impressive performance and ample storage capacity for various tasks and multimedia files.

The Z Fold 5 includes a 4400mAh battery with support for 25W wired fast charging, enabling users to charge the phone up to 50per cent in just 30 minutes.

The phone boasts an IPX8 rating, indicating water resistance, providing added protection against water exposure.

On the software side, the Z Fold 5 will ship with Android 13 out of the box, customized with Samsung’s One UI 5.1.1, offering a smooth and intuitive user interface.

As for the camera setup, the Z Fold 5 features a 10MP front-facing camera on the cover screen, suitable for selfies and video calls. Additionally, it has a unique 4MP under-display camera on the main screen, ensuring an uninterrupted display experience.

At the back of the device, there is a versatile triple-camera module, comprising a 12MP ultra-wide camera, a 50MP wide-angle camera, and a 10MP telephoto camera. This advanced camera system allows users to capture high-quality photos and videos in various scenarios, providing creative freedom in photography.

Overall, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 brings together a host of improvements and features, making it an appealing choice for users seeking a cutting-edge folding smartphone experience.

With the Google Pixel Fold entering the market in July at a similar price point, Samsung faces real competition for these cutting-edge devices. The success of the Z Fold 5 will be crucial for Samsung to maintain its dominance in the rapidly evolving and highly competitive smartphone market.

Galaxy Flip 5

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 features a noticeable change with its larger cover screen, now measuring 3.4 inches and utilizing a Super AMOLED 60Hz display. This enhancement provides users with more screen space to view notifications and control phone functions conveniently.

The main screen has also been improved, now offering a 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a ratio of 22:9. This results in a smooth and vibrant display experience, perfect for various tasks and multimedia consumption.

Similar to the Z Fold 5, the Z Flip 5 is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 platform, combined with 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. This setup ensures impressive performance and sufficient storage capacity for various applications and files.

To keep the phone powered, the Z Flip 5 features a 3,700mAh dual battery with support for 25W wired fast charging, allowing the phone to reach 50% charge in just 30 minutes.

The phone boasts an IPX8 rating, signifying water resistance, adding an extra layer of protection against water exposure.

On the software side, the Z Flip 5 ships with Android 13 out of the box, customized with Samsung’s One UI 5.1.1 interface, offering a seamless and user-friendly experience.

At the back of the device, there is a dual-camera module, comprising a primary 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera. This camera setup provides versatile photography options, allowing users to capture stunning images in various scenarios.

Galaxy Tab 9

Samsung’s premium Android tablet series has taken a significant step forward with the introduction of water resistance in its next generation. The Tab S9, S9+, and S9 Ultra all share the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, offering powerful performance. They also feature slick AMOLED displays, support for stylus input, and options for 5G connectivity. The main differentiating factor among these tablets is their screen size, ranging from 11 inches to 14.6 inches on the diagonal.

As strong competitors to the premium iPads, these Samsung tablets run on advanced Android software, allowing them to function as laptop replacements. They can connect to external monitors, providing a versatile computing experience. For those seeking a more traditional laptop setup, optional keyboard case accessories are available for these tablets.

Galaxy Watch 6

Samsung has made significant improvements to its smartwatch line, addressing some of the common pain points associated with these devices. The Galaxy Watch 6 now features faster chips, increased memory, and larger batteries, enhancing overall performance and battery life.

The smartwatch is available in four different sizes, each equipped with 20 per cent larger displays, providing users with a better viewing experience. Notably, the Classic versions mark the return of Samsung’s popular physical rotating bezel, offering a convenient and intuitive way to interact with the watch.

The watches are equipped with a new quick-release watch strap system, similar to the one found in the Apple Watch, allowing users to easily change the straps to match their style or activity.

Additionally, the Galaxy Watch 6 runs on the next-generation Wear OS 4 software, ensuring a seamless and up-to-date user experience. Samsung has committed to providing at least five years of updates for these watches, ensuring that they remain relevant and functional for an extended period.

Galaxy Flip 5 & Galaxy Fold 5 Price in India

The price of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 starts at $1,799, whereas the Galaxy Flip 5 starts $999 in the US. Samsung has announced that they will be revealing the Indian prices of the devices pretty soon, but a very recent leak has suggested that the Galaxy Z Flip 5 may have a starting price of Rs 95,000, while the Galaxy Z Fold 5 could start at Rs 1,43,500 in India.

Considering what the US prices are, these look pretty accurate, unless Samsung decides to tweak the pricing a little, at the last moment.