Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 starts at Rs 1.55 Lakhs, Z Flip 5 at Rs 99,999. Check details here

During the Galaxy Unpacked event in Seoul, South Korea, Samsung launched the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 on Wednesday. Alongside these foldable smartphones, the company also unveiled the Galaxy Watch 6 series and the Galaxy Tab S9 series. These new phones are equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy custom SoC, which provides overclocked CPU and GPU cores for improved performance.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 comes with a 3,700mAh battery, while the book-style Galaxy Z Fold 5 boasts a larger 4,400mAh battery. After the launch event, Samsung held a separate event at its Gangnam store in Seoul, South Korea, where the company revealed the prices and availability of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 in India.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 Price, Colours & Availability In India

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is offered in three different storage variants: 12GB+256GB, 12GB+512GB, and 12GB+1TB. The 256GB variant is priced at Rs. 1,54,999, the 512GB variant at Rs. 1,64,999, and the 1TB variant at Rs. 1,84,999. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is available in Icy Blue, Phantom Black, and Cream colourways.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 comes in two storage options: 8GB+256GB and 8+512GB. The pricing for these variants in India is Rs. 99,999 for the 256GB version and Rs. 1,09,999 for the 512GB version. The Galaxy Z Flip 5 will be available in Graphite, Lavender, Cream, and Mint colourways.

Both devices are already available for pre-orders from July 27 and will be officially released for sale in India on August 11.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 Launch offers

As per Samsung’s announcement, customers who pre-book the Galaxy Z Flip 5 will receive benefits worth Rs. 20,000, while those who pre-book the Galaxy Z Fold 5 will receive benefits worth Rs. 23,000.

Additionally, during the “Samsung Live” event starting at 12 pm on July 27, customers who pre-book the Galaxy Z Flip 5 will receive an exclusive gift of a Silicone Case with a Ring, which is valued at Rs. 4199. On the other hand, customers who pre-book the Galaxy Z Fold 5 during the event will receive an exclusive gift of a Standing Case with a Strap, valued at Rs. 6299.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Pricing, Colours and offers

In India, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 is offered at various price points based on size and connectivity options. The 40mm dial variant with Bluetooth/WiFi connectivity is priced at Rs. 19,999, while the 40mm Galaxy Watch 6 with LTE connectivity is priced at Rs. 33,999. For the 44mm dial size, the Bluetooth/WiFi variant is priced at Rs. 32,999, and the LTE variant is available for Rs. 36,999.

As for the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, the 43mm variant with Bluetooth/WiFi support is priced at Rs. 36,999, while the LTE variant costs Rs. 40,999. In the larger 47mm dial size, the Bluetooth/WiFi variant is marked at Rs. 39,999, while the LTE model is priced at Rs. 43,999.

The Galaxy Watch 6 is available in three color options: Gold, Graphite, and Silver. On the other hand, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is offered in Black and Silver color models.

Pre-orders for these watches in India begin at 12 pm, and customers who pre-book will be eligible for a cashback of Rs. 6,000 and an upgrade bonus of Rs. 4,000, effectively reducing the overall prices. These offers provide added incentives for customers to purchase the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic.

Samsung Tab 9

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 is available in multiple variants with varying storage and connectivity options. The base model, which is the 128GB Wi-Fi-only version, starts at INR 72,999, followed by the 256GB Wi-Fi: for Rs 83,999, the 128GB 5G for Rs 85,999.

The highest-priced variant is the 256GB 5G version, which costs INR 96,999. Customers who pre-order the base Galaxy Tab S9 can avail a bank cashback of INR 9,000 and an upgrade bonus of INR 5,000.

As for the Galaxy Tab S9+, it only comes in a 256GB version. The Wi-Fi-only variant is priced at INR 90,999, while the 5G version is priced at INR 104,999. Pre-ordering this tablet entitles customers to a bank cashback of INR 11,000 and an upgrade bonus of INR 7,000.

The Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, the largest tablet in Samsung’s lineup, is offered in two versions: the 256GB Wi-Fi-only variant priced at INR 108,999, whereas the Wi-Fi variant costs Rs 122,999. The 512GB Wi-Fi version comes for Rs 119,999 whereas the 5G version priced at INR 133,999. Pre-ordering the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra allows customers to receive a bank cashback of INR 12,000 and an upgrade bonus of INR 8,000.