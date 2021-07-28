Wednesday, July 28, 2021Back to
Sennheiser IE 100 Pro Wired, IE 100 Pro Wireless launched in India at Rs 9,900, Rs 11,900 respectively

Customers can also get their hands on the IE 100 BT (Bluetooth) Connecter which comes separately and is listed for Rs 7,900.


FP TrendingJul 28, 2021 14:08:48 IST

Sennheiser has introduced the IE 100 Pro BT in India which is the successor to IE 40 Pro. The IE 100 Pro in-ears are available in wired and wireless variants. They are priced at Rs 9,900 and Rs 11,900 respectively. They are available in black, clear, and red colors. The new launches are exclusively available on Amazon. Customers can also get their hands on the IE 100 BT (Bluetooth) Connecter which comes separately and is listed for Rs 7,900.

Sennheiser IE 100 Pro

Sennheiser’s new IE 100 Pro Wireless in-ears can be easily swapped with the cable using the BT connector. The connector comes with a built-in microphone, a remote to manage calls and music, and a durable battery life that lasts up to ten hours. The in-ears have an AptX Low Latency codec that allows sound and image synchronisation. They offer precise monitoring and better music control.

The IE 100 Pro comes with a similar transducer and frequency response as its predecessors. However, it now has the same connector type and a stage-proof internal cable duct similar to the IE 400 Pro and IE 500 Pro audio wearables. The 100 Pro is also available specifically for stage work.

Talking about the new IE Pro Mono Cable, it is a twisted cable offering premium suppression of structure-borne noise. It can be utilised with either the right or left earphone, enabling a one-sided broadcast solution for live moderation, correspondents, and ENG applications. The left signal will be transmitted with a stereo signal.

The earphones have silicone and memory foam ear tips that adapt to your ear canals and moulds. The overall comfort of the fit is backed by a low-profile mould. They also have a reinforced ear-hook and detachable cable with patent-pending while the break-proof connector allows smoother on-stage performances.

