FP Staff

Sennheiser has established itself as one of the best audio tech brands over the last couple of decades, thanks to the incredible experience that they provide across a wide range of products.

Sennheiser launched the Momentum 4 wireless headphones in India this week, after launching the new over-ear wireless headphones globally in August of this year.

The Momentum 4 is the latest flagship headset from Sennheiser as part of its Momentum lineup, and is a successor to the Sennheiser Momentum 3.

The new Momentum 4 wireless headphones feature Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity with support for advanced Bluetooth codecs, as well as active noise cancellation, and app support.

Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless specifications and features

The newest over-the-ear wireless headphones offer premium-grade performance and functionality. This includes active noise cancellation, app support through the Sennheiser Smart Control app, and advanced Bluetooth codec support for the aptX and aptX Adaptive Bluetooth codecs, in addition to SBC and AAC.

The headphones connect to devices using Bluetooth 5.2 and has a class-leading battery life of up to 60 hours on a single charge. In just 10 mins of charging the headphones can provide about 6 hours of playback.

The headphones have 42mm dynamic drivers, four microphones for voice and ANC functionality, fast charging through USB Type-C, and a frequency response range of 6-22,000Hz.

The Momentum 4 also gets a whole lot of cool features. Smart Pause halts playback when the headphones are taken off and resumes when placed back on the ears, so users never miss a beat, while Auto On/Off rapidly powers up the headset when it’s picked up and shuts down to save energy when not in use.

It also gets a touchpad, combined with voice and sound prompts, make controlling music, calls and voice assistants intuitive and easy to navigate.

Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless price and availability

The Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless is available for Rs 34,990 across various online platforms such as Amazon and Sennheiser’s own website. The product is available in black and white colour options, however, the white colour variant will be made available at a later date.